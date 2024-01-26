Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth: How to Beat the Chapter 12 Boss Battle

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has several improvements on its predecessor Yakuza: Like a Dragon; however, one thing that some fans will be disappointed to hear is back is the Chapter 12 difficulty spike. This large jump in difficulty is tough to handle if you don't come in prepared. Even with adequate preparation, it's a fight that you have to take seriously if you want to progress. You're going up against some of the most difficult enemies Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will throw at you. Below, we've put together a quick boss guide to get you through the Chapter 12 boss fight.

WARNING: Below you'll find full spoilers for Chapter 12. If you want to go in without any prior knowledge about who you're fighting, you should stop reading.

How to Prepare for Infinite Wealth's Chapter 12 Boss Fight

During Chapter 12, you'll eventually be asked to head to a train station to start the fight. Before entering the train, the game will tell you that it recommends you're at least level 41 for the fight. We recommend you level up to at least 45 because you'll be going up against a group of hard-hitting bosses who can take you out in the blink of an eye. If you head into the dungeon you've already unlocked, you can work through its first 15 levels and end at around level 50. At that point, the boss fight is trivial. If you want a decent challenge, level 45 is around the sweet spot.

Once you've leveled up, you'll want to make sure your gear is prepped. We'd make an effort to get your best weapons up to level 10 so that you can start adding Brands to them. With all the money you made leveling, you should have more than enough to fund these upgrades. Finally, stock up on anything you can find that deals fire damage. For the most part, that means incendiary grenades, though you can also use RPGs.

Finally, you'll want to set up your party for success. Try to give everyone a full party heal so you don't have to rely on one character to keep the party topped up. It's also smart to give your characters as many elemental attacks as possible so that you can target weaknesses during the fight. Finally, make sure your character's Bonds are high enough that you can use Tag Team abilities. Now, you're ready for battle.

How to Beat Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Once you leave the train station, you'll immediately know who you're about to fight. Three of Kazama Kiryu's closest friends want one last brawl, and you're going to give it to them. These former Yakuza are no joke and will tear you to shreds if you aren't careful. Your priority needs to be Majima because he has an ability that lets him clone himself. If you don't take him down quickly, his clones can overwhelm you.

Majima is weak to fire, so use that as much as possible. That said, we recommend using your first turns to use everyone's Tag Team move on Majima. If you have the funds (which you should), you'll also want to have Kiryu use your strongest Poundmate to get some extra damage. From there, focus Majima down until his health bar is at zero.

At that point, Majima won't immediately die. You have to wait until it's his turn, and then he'll enter another state, calling out Kiryu for a one-on-one fight. The game will transition to Kiryu's action-heavy attack style from his previous games. Wail on Majima until he's down. This part generally isn't hard, but make sure to heal Kiryu up before it starts if he's taken any damage.

With Majima out of the picture, things get much easier. You can go after either Daigo or Saejima, but we went with Daigo first. He has several combo attacks that can quickly run a character's health bar down. Either way, Daigo and Saejima will follow the same pattern as Majima, so whittle their health bar down and take care of the one-on-one fight with Kiryu. Once all three are finished, you'll win the fight and progress the main story, knowing that you're truly the Dragon of Dojima.