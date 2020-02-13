Limited Run Games Wants to Save E3

The team over at Limited Run Games can certainly be defined as purists. After all, the company’s “forever physical” philosophy seems to be in stark contrast with the numerous companies pursuing an all-digital future for the industry. Nevertheless, the publisher stands determined to fight that possible future with tooth-and-nail. It should come as little surprise then, that the publisher is also fighting against another potential change that seems to be on the horizon: the possible death of E3. Limited Run Games has announced their E3 presentation in dramatic fashion, with the hashtag #LimitedRunSavesE3. The presentation will air on the publisher’s Twitch channel on June 8th at 3 p.m. EST.

While gamers have long embraced E3, some of the industry’s biggest players seem to be skipping out on the show this year; PlayStation will miss E3 for the second year in a row, while The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has also announced he will not be in attendance. Despite these exclusions, Microsoft and Nintendo have both confirmed their presence at the show, while publishers such as WB Games, Capcom, and Square Enix have done the same.

It’s worth noting that Limited Run Games will likely not actually be in attendance at the show, and the presentation will instead simply air during the show hours, as has happened in the past. Still, the company has a knack for interesting E3 presentations with impressive announcements. Last year, the company revealed a number of major releases, including their first ever 3DS offering, and a set of Star Wars Collector’s Editions, complete with cases intended to evoke that era’s action figure packaging.

Limited Run Games is known for releasing limited physical versions of previously digital exclusive games. The publisher has long argued the importance of video game preservation, and will often delay games to make sure all of the DLC ends up on the physical release, so that the game can be played by video game collectors in the future. In an industry notoriously bad at preserving its own history, Limited Run Games continues to pursue their vision for the future.

