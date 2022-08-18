Embracer Group to Acquire Limited Run Games

The Embracer Group, which owns subsidiaries like Gearbox Entertainment, Dark Horse Media, and more, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Limited Run Games, the popular publisher of physical video games. More specifically, Limited Run Games is set to be acquired through Embracer Group's new wholly owned subsidiary, Freemode, which has a distinct focus on retro, classic, and heritage gaming. Specific terms and conditions, including just how much it is set to be acquired for, have not been disclosed publicy.

"As an avid collector, I've admired Limited Run's collectors' editions," said Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Group, as part of the announcement. "They've built a strong brand that resonates with players. We see opportunities for Limited Run to further grow their business with the Carbon Engine by bringing back classic games, and extend their footprint geographically through synergies with other companies within Embracer Group."

While Limited Run Games is being acquired from its founders, Josh Fairhurst and Douglas Bogart, both will continue to lead the company as an independent subsidiary of Freemode. The specific focus of Limited Run Games, to bring physical versions of games to market through partnerships with various developers and publishers, does not appear as if it will change.

The acquisition will include the Limited Run retail store in Cary, North Carolina as well as the 40% ownership in Super Delux Games in Japan. Additionally, Embracer Group notes the value of Limited Run's Carbon Engine, an internal technology designed to offer accurate, emulated ports of older video games on modern platforms.

As noted above, Embracer Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Limited Run Games, but the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Otherwise, it would appear that it remains business as usual for Limited Run Games for the time being. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Limited Run Games right here.

