Little Nightmares Creators Tease Grotesque New Game

THQ Nordic held its own showcase today on Friday to show off a slate of upcoming and previously unannounced games with one of the latter being a new title from Tarsier Studios. That developer is best known for the creation of both Little Nightmares and its sequel, Little Nightmares 2, but this game is something totally different which, from the brief description of the game offered, doesn’t sound like it’s set in the Little Nightmares series. No name has been given to the game just yet, but we’ll know more about it in a few weeks whenever Gamescom gets underway.

The teaser is brief and lasts only about 40 seconds, but it’s quite impactful and leaves an impression considering how it was in the same showcase as games like Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Way of the Hunter. We see a pig of a pretty substantial size in the teaser trailer that’s shambling along the inside of some gloomy building before the pig’s stitched-up stomach ruptures open and all of its innards spill out. Perhaps more unnerving than that, the pig doesn’t seem particularly bothered by this event and just continues on its way afterwards.

“From the creators of Little Nightmares I & II comes an entirely new vision, unlike anything you’ve seen before,” a teaser for the game offered.

Again, quite the impressionable teaser, but that’s to be expected from the creators of the first two Little Nightmares games. Though you played as children in the game and the world and its inhabitants had a ragdoll-like aesthetic to them, the subject matter and settings of those games were all quite dark and unnerving. Based on the short bit of the new game that we’ve seen here, it looks like Tarsier Studios is going for an equally unsettling approach.

While this developer is known for creating those initial Little Nightmares games, fans of the series will recall that Tarsier Studios is not handling the newest one. Instead, that one’s being developed by Supermassive Games, the studio known for the decision-based, cinematic games in The Dark Pictures Anthology. That game is still in the works, but it won’t come out until 2025.

When this Tarsier Studios game will release isn’t known, but we’ll know what it is after the full reveal at Gamescom on August 20th.