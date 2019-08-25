One of The Best Horror Games of 2017 Is Getting A Sequel

French independent developer Tarsier Studios and publisher Bandai Namco have announced Little Nightmares II, a sequel to 2017’s critically-acclaimed Little Nightmares that’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window, but a debut trailer has been released to accompany the news, and, as you can see, the sequel looks every bit as unnerving and atmospheric as its predecessor, one of the best games of 2017 and one of the best horror titles of this generation.
Little Nightmares II is pitched as a suspense-adventure game where you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the protagonist of the first game, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal tower and save Six from her terrible fate.
If you know me, you’ll know I absolutely adore Little Nightmares, which I truly think is perhaps the most under appreciated game of the past couple of years. Don’t get me wrong, it has its fans, a cult-like base actually, but that base should be much, much bigger.
Little Nightmares II is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Play a Thrilling Suspense Adventure that Will Give You the Creeps – Take Mono and Six on their adventure while a host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and more hair-raising characters down to the roots of evil.
- Discover a Fantastical Horror World Corrupted by The Signal Tower – Escape a world that’s rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world.
- Rekindle Your Dormant Heroic Child to Save Six from the Darkness – Six is fading from this world and her only hope is to guide Mono to the Signal Tower. In this world of nightmares, you are her only beacon of hope. Can you muster the courage to fend off your tormenters, and co-operate with Six to somehow make sense of The Signal Tower?