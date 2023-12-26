Logan Paul Claims Tommy Fury is "Ducking" Jake Paul's Fight Offer

It has been a busy few weeks in the influencer boxing circle. Jake Paul knocked out Andred August earlier this month on the same day that KSI and iShowSpeed had their sparring match. Since then, Paul has teased fights with everyone from Matt Riddle to Andrew Tate; however, it's his brother Logan who has recently made headlines. Logan Paul has seemingly "retired" from boxing, instead opting to focus on his burgeoning WWE career, but that doesn't mean other influencers aren't trying to entice him back into the ring for a big payday. Tommy Fury, the only boxer to best Jake Paul thus far, recently called out Logan, but the older Paul hit back, claiming that Fury is avoiding his brother.

Will Tommy Fury Fight Logan Paul or Jake Paul?

Why is this Ken doll calling ME out, a wrestler, when I know for a fact my 8-1 boxing brother @jakepaul just offered him the most money he’s ever been paid to fight? what you running from Tommy? https://t.co/KiWygkEF1G — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 24, 2023

After hearing that Tommy Fury had challenged him to a fight, Logan Paul responded on Twitter by saying, "Why is this Ken doll calling ME out, a wrestler, when I know for a fact by 8-1 boxing brother Jake Paul just offered him the most money he's ever been paid to fight? What you running from, Tommy?"

As mentioned above, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have already fought. That bout took place in February 2023, and Fury won the fight after eight rounds. However, it ended in a split decision with two judges scoring in favor of Fury and one giving the fight to Paul. Without a decisive ending, it would make sense for the two to square up again and see if we can get a definitive finish.

That said, Fury went on to beat KSI by unanimous decision back in October, so he might be looking to take out all three of the influencers before circling back around to fight Jake. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem like Logan is going to come out of retirement anytime soon, especially with people loving his recent wrestling turn. As long as that continues to prove lucrative for the elder Paul brother, Fury is probably better off returning to a fight against Jake.

And it's not like there isn't money in that fight for both boxers. If Logan's tweet is accurate, this fight could bring in more than $40 million in revenue. The last fight earned $38,750,000 in revenue with 775,000 buys if this fight brings in more than that, it's going to be quite a payday for the two fighters.

Regardless, Jake Paul had three matches in 2023, so we'll likely hear about his next fight relatively soon. In any case, he recently partnered with the 2024 Olympic Games and will be heading to Paris, France to help promote the sport with younger generations. With that in mind, he'll be joining up with amateur fighters like Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane to host mentoring boxing sessions before the Olympics kick off.