Logan Paul and KSI Both Think They Won Their Fight

The boxing match between YouTube personalities Logan Paul and Olajide William “KSI” Olatunji ended in a draw, but both YouTubers feel like they should’ve won the fight.

Facing one another in Manchester Arena, the two fought for a total of six rounds before a verdict was reached on who the victor was. After hyping the match for so long and finally fighting, the event ended in a draw with neither Logan Paul nor KSI declared the winner. In the days following the fight, the two YouTubers-turned-boxers voiced their opinions on the outcome through Twitter with each one of them saying that they felt like they outperformed the other.

KSI shared his thoughts on Twitter first while saying that he should’ve won the whole thing, though he admitted that the first two rounds weren’t in his favor. Saying that he started off slow, KSI added that had the boxing match lasted double the time it did and went on to a twelfth round, he would’ve been the winner. He added that it was overall a “good fight” while his supporters backed him up.

I should have won that, lets be honest. He had the first 2 rounds on me because I started slow and that was about it. If it was 12 rounds he would have lost. Either way, it was a good fight. — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) August 26, 2018

Logan Paul won round 1-2 wasn’t even by a lot, you won round 3-4 and dominated him round 5-6 by a landslide, shit isn’t even up for debate. I saw it as KSI-4 rounds, Logan-2 rounds. — King Tarik (@KingTarik_420) August 26, 2018

Following that tweet, Logan Paul shared his own perspective of the match while justifying his reasoning for why he should’ve won. While KSI said that Logan Paul only had two rounds on him, Logan Paul said that the score was actually 4-2, at least to him. Calling out KSI for illegal hits, he alluded at the rematch that’s to come, something that the two decided at the end of their fight. Just as they did for KSI, Logan Paul’s followers backed up his view of the fight.

after sleeping on it & rewatching the fight… i should’ve won, 4-2. i was the better boxer & athlete but my bitch ass got too tired 😂 idk how KSI’s throw downs & illegal hits AFTER the bell weren’t accounted for in the score BUT doesn’t matter.

REMATCH IN AMERICA ASAP 🇺🇸 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 26, 2018

for REAL! how did he get away with that. So annoying but glad to see you’re a good sport — Connor Darlington (@connorbd_) August 26, 2018

Regardless of the YouTuber’s opinions on the fight, it officially ended in a draw, but there’s a rematch to look forward to. It’s unclear how many will be tempted to buy that one though seeing how popular Twitch was as a source for a free stream that bypassed having to pay the $10 buy-in fee on YouTube.