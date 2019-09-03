Logan Paul vs. KSI Rematch Date and Details Announced

The Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing rematch has been confirmed. The confirmation comes way of Logan Paul’s official Twitter account. The two YouTube personalities will face on November 9 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, via the DAZN app, which is the Netflix for combat sports, according to Paul. The pair have also confirmed some changes from their previous encounter. This time around there will be no headgear and the glove size will be reduced from 12oz to 10oz. Meanwhile, Paul has confirmed Eddie Hearn, a well-known boxing prompter, has been tapped to do promotion for the event.

At the moment, banter between the two hasn’t really popped off yet, but that should change as the fight draws nearer, just like with the previous fight. Speaking of the previous fight, as you may remember, it ended in a majority draw (two votes for a draw, one for KSI), which immediately set the stage for this rematch. Going the distance, the fighters squared off for six rounds in front of a large crowd in the Manchester Arena. As you would expect, many weren’t pleased the fight ended in a draw. In other words, expect KSI and Logan Paul ensure that doesn’t happen again with a dominant performance or a knockout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if there will be any other way to view the fight, but as you would expect, the massive fanbases of the two YouTubers are gathering in their corners and getting ready for November.

Like for team ksi ❤️ — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@JahsehNumb) September 3, 2019

If it’s another draw I’m unsubbing — Ferg (@Ferg) September 3, 2019

Oh shit. This is going to get settled once and for all. Lets go Logan.!! — Emily Russell (@russellemily732) September 3, 2019

THERES NO DRAW THIS TIME BC YOU ABOUT TO KNOCK OUT KSI — Alexandra〽️👏🏼 (@OMGVidsByAlex) September 3, 2019

I wish you good luck…. your gonna need it — Sophie ☁️💙 (@SophieLockton2) September 3, 2019

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. Who do you think will come out on top in the rematch?