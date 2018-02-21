Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Review: Pretty Good, For the Price

It’s not often you hear the words “affordable” and “wireless” in the same sentence when it comes to a gaming headset. Most wireless headsets that are on the market are incredibly high priced, though they’re certainly worth it considering the technology they’re packing. And if they’re cheaper and still listed as wireless, they’re more than likely not worth the money, if only because they use some ancient technology to work at all.

But Logitech‘s latest gaming peripheral, the G533 Wireless Headset, surprisingly offers a great deal of value while, at the same time, not feeling or sounding “cheap”. That’s not to say it’s the most top of the line headset out there – its $100 price tag is overshadowed by some of the other $200+ models on the market – but considering the price, you definitely get your money’s worth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, let’s talk about the headset’s design, which is comparable with its previously released G933 and G633 models. They’re built to look new-fangled, but at the same time offer a decent amount of comfort, thanks to the cozy cups that you can easily slide around your ears. The headset is really fun to use over time, and even when it’s not in use, it sits around your neck without attempting to strangle you, unlike other, cheaper headsets on the market. (You know which ones we’re talking about.)

Its wireless connectivity is pretty sharp, as you use the included USB plug-in to connect to your computer. It had no trouble setting up and coordinating with mine, so I could easily hear sounds with games like Battlefield 1 and Shovel Knight without missing a beat. I also performed a pretty good distance test, and the headset managed to stay connected pretty well – just don’t go down the street for chips or something like that.

Good Quality, But…

Now, as far as the quality goes, it can be hit-or-miss, really depending on the games. The surround sound that’s included with the headset isn’t quite on target as I’d like it to be. It’s good, mind you, but not “surround immersion” good, as some games simply aren’t supported. It really depends what title you’re going for – in this case, Battlefield 1.

Now, I could still hear the battles going on around me and such, and they were great, really getting the player involved in the action. But it wasn’t quite surround level, as if something was missing from the usual 7.1 offering. But, then again, maybe that’s not a true highlight for the headset, especially considering it’s on the cheaper side of the Logitech table.

I also noticed that, while the design of the headset is versatile, the earcups can be a little flimsy taking out of the box. They’ll still secure around your skull with ease, but it’s almost like they’re a little looser than Logitech’s previous models. I assume that was a design decision to lower their cost, so it’s not the end of the world – as long as they work, and they do.

As for the microphone quality, it’s about on the same level as previous headsets. You pull it down and can adjust it properly, and see when you need to adjust the volume on it. It’s not too shabby at all, and I had no trouble communicating in chat sessions.

Limited Support — This One’s for the PC Crowd

Overall, the audio levels aren’t as thrilling with the G533 as they are with more expensive headsets, but, given its price range, it’s definitely not bad for the cost. Just be prepared to make a few adjustments where necessary, especially if you’re expecting true 7.1. This doesn’t quite deliver in that regard, but at least it hits all its other targets.

One thing, though – don’t expect the G533 to support your devices across the board. It doesn’t. It’s built specifically for PC and doesn’t work with mobile or console devices of any sort. So you may want to shop around if that’s the purpose you have in mind – this headset won’t fill it.

In the end, the Logitech G533 wireless headset is pretty good. Its wireless tech is well utilized, and its build, despite some slight flimsiness, is solid and effective. It doesn’t quite raise the bar when it comes to sound quality, but it delivers where it needs to, and it’s serviceable for those on a budget. I can easily recommend other headsets if you’ve got a few extra dollars to throw in, but if you’re struggling and just need a good PC headset for the time being, this will certainly suffice.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

Disclaimer: A review unit was provided by the publisher.