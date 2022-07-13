Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Concerns About Changes

In case you somehow missed it, developer Dragami Games recently officially announced a remake of the cult-classic video game Lollipop Chainsaw. The 2012 video game notably involved Goichi "Suda51" Suda's Grasshopper Manufacture and had a story penned by James Gunn. The announcement, which promised overhauled graphics and some unavoidable changes to the original, provoked a number of questions from fans -- especially after it was revealed that Suda51 and Gunn have nothing to do with the remake. Now, Dragami Games' Yoshimi Yasuda, former CEO of Kadokawa Games and executive producer on the original Lollipop Chainsaw, has provided an update on the title to answer some of those questions.

"The primary goal of the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake project is to make it so that players who wish to play Lollipop Chainsaw can do so easily, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game," the statement from Yasuda reads in part. "Of course, the ideal thing to do would be to make a remastered version of the original game, changing nothing. However, we were unfortunately unable to include 16 of the licensed songs, which were a great part of the original game's feel, so we are instead aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster."

"We believe that Lollipop Chainsaw's story is a huge part of what fans love about the original game, and we, the development staff, feel the same," Yasuda's statement continues. "As such, the story will not be changed in the remake."

The full statement goes on to note that the mention of new graphics previously purely had to do with the use of "advanced rendering technology available in current game consoles" and does not mean the aesthetics nor protagonist Juliet Starling's design will change. Additionally, while Yasuda notes that there have been questions about censorship, the team has not yet discussed that with platform holders and therefore doesn't have a definitive answer. However, they intend to make the remake "as close to the original version as possible."

As noted above, the Lollipop Chainsaw remake is set to release at some point in 2023. No platforms or definitive release date have been announced as of yet, but the statement makes it sounds as if it will at least release on current-gen consoles though PC is still up in the air. The original Lollipop Chainsaw is limited to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The hack-and-slash video game is notable in part for having been written by filmmaker James Gunn. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

