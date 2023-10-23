Lords of the Fallen Update, Patch Notes Reveal New Fan-Favorite Feature

A new Lords of the Fallen update has been released on PC via Steam alongside patch notes that reveal and detail what the update does to the RPG. Most notably, the update comes complete with a new fan-favorite feature or, more specifically, with the addition of New Game Plus mode, which resets the game world and allows you to restart the game with your current character level in the same world. Unfortunately, those playing the game on PS5, Xbox Series X, and via the Epic Games Store will need to wait until later in the week for this update. When exactly this week the update will arrive on these platforms, is not disclosed.

While we have the patch notes for the update, what we don't have is information about the file size of the update, which means we don't have very much insight to offer about how long it may take to download other than noting that the patch notes aren't very long, which usually means a faster download.

PATCH NOTES:

NG+

Added a new NG+ option that resets the game world, allowing you to restart with your current character level in the same world.

Enemy Density

We've improved the leashing system where enemies will stop pursuing you after a certain distance (varies by situation). This prevents overwhelming crowds of enemies if you rush through a map section.

Visuals

Fixed fog card artifacts in locations like the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers chapterhouse when Frame Generation was enabled.

Lords of the Fallen is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Dark Souls-esq game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.

"When it comes to the general gameplay of Lords of the Fallen, it unfortunately tends to fall a little flat in comparison to FromSoftware's well-tuned playstyles," reads a blurb from our official review of the game. "Quite a few times during my game, I found myself never even checking my stamina, and if you're an old hat when it comes to environments like The Lands Between or Yharnam, this might come across as a shock. I often felt as though my blows weren't as precise as they could be and moving your burly protagonist doesn't feel as heavy as it should. The gameplay itself is serviceable but it could have used some fine-tuning. Since 'Soulsborne' games are so reliant on their gameplay, it makes for a big knock against the overall experience. I also ran into some big technical issues such as stuttering during gameplay and cutscenes as I attempted to further explore Axiom's gruesome locales."