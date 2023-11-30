Lords of the Fallen Update Targets Performance and AI Fixes, Patch Notes Revealed

Latest Lords of the Fallen update focuses on fixing performance and AI ahead of holiday festivities.

Lords of the Fallen has only been out for about a month, but the developers at Hexworks have consistently churned out new patches to iron out many of the game's issues. To end the month, Hexworks is giving players yet another beefy update, this time focusing more on the technical side of things instead of delivering new content. Once you download the Lords of the Fallen update, you'll notice that the team has given AI another pass "to make some enemy actions more consistent and predictable, so that you can better read and subsequently react to their movements." That's just the start of the update, as Hexworks has also put in some work to improve co-op and performance.

More specifically, Lords of the Fallen players should notice refinements to both ping and matchmaking. This should lead to better co-op gameplay, especially in terms of getting players into co-op sessions faster. Hexworks has also done another pass to reduce shadows in specific areas which will hopefully lead to better performance across the map. On top of that, Hexworks has added a host of other bug fixes related to things like the camera, level design, and collision, among other important areas.

Below, you'll find a full list of patch notes for the November 30 Lords of the Fallen update. LotF is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Lords of the Fallen November 30 Patch Notes

Update v1.1.362 is live on all platforms



✅Matchmaking and connectivity improvements for co-op

✅Increased performance optimisations

✅AI improvements on actions for consistency & predictability

✅And more…



All Platforms:

Greetings Lampbearers,

We trust by now that you have been fully indoctrinated by… the Way of the Bucket. Released last week, this is the latest of a series of new questlines arriving to Mournstead before end of year, and believe-you-us, there's plenty more to come, as hinted at by our Content Roadmap.

Today's update sees us return to a more traditional cadence of weekly tweaks and enhancements, with highlights including:

AI adjustments to make some enemy actions more consistent and predictable , so that you can better read and subsequently react to their movements for a more satisfying combat experience.

Further refinements to ping and matchmaking for improved co-op sessions

Significant performance optimisation across several areas of the game

Expect more of the same in next week's update, before we start ramping things up for the festive season! And with that, onto the patch notes…

Multiplayer

Adjusted matchmaking to be more flexible with ping requirements to allow for broader and quicker results.

Fixed an issue where an invading player could get blocked by praying enemies in Path of Devotion Memorial.

Fixed an issue that could occur when spectating the host in the Pieta boss encounter.

Performance

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) near Shuja Hamlet. No loss in quality.

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in the castle in Fief of the Chill Curse. No loss in quality.

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in Pilgrim's Perch. No loss in quality.

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in Sanctuary of Baptism. No loss in quality.

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in Defiled Sepulchre. No loss in quality.

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in the city in Fief of the Chill Curse. No loss in quality.

Pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in Leprosarium. No loss in quality.

Overall optimisation pass in Fief of the Chill Curse and Lower Calrath.

Camera

Tweaked the Lantern's camera behavior to be smoother and less disruptive in combat.

Fixed a camera issue that could cause unintended behaviors with falling enemies that were locked on.

AI

Fixed an issue with Holy Bulwark that could teleport back and fully heal him when luring him away too far.

Tweaked the Marksman's behavior to shoot one bolt per reload and improved his rotation rate slightly.

Tweaked the Trapper's mortar rate of fire to behave more consistently and to prevent stunlocking the player.

Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck while rotating in place in rare circumstances.

Fixed an issue that prevented Womb of Despair to spawn when striking the corresponding statues in Forsaken Fen.

Level Design

Fixed an issue that allowed players to emerge from Umbral during combat near Andreas of Ebb.

Added an Umbra dual realm fence in the balcony area in Bramis Castle.

Repositioned an event trigger to prevent players from skipping the tower near the optional boss encounter with The Lightreaper.

Added an Umbral dual realm fence in Sunless Skein.

Added a torch to highlight a new gate in Sunless Skein.

Collision

Adjusted moth walls to prevent players from leaving the Holy Bulwark Otto boss encounter.

Fixed a collision issue where players could climb out of the gameplay area and fall out of world near the mini-boss encounter in Fief of the Chill Curse.

Fixed an issue that allowed players skip the valley area by rolling on a wall from an Umbral structure in Fief of the Chill Curse.

Fixed an issue where players could bypass moth walls and leave the invasion zone near the Vestige of Chabui.

Fixed collision issues that could unintentionally block projectiles in Sunless Skein.

Fixed an issue that could result in navigation issues near The Crow's Nest.

Adjusted the collision of a corpse to avoid navigation issues in Forsaken Fen.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck near a crystal and improved the navigation in Bramis Castle.

Added missing collisions to Umbral assets near the moveable platforms in Fief of the Chill Curse.

Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck at a road in the Manse area.

Adjusted collisions and killing volumes to improve gameplay in Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters.

Fixed an issue where players could skip the Tower of Penance and activate the bossfight with Tancred, Master of Castigations.

Adjusted the collision to prevent players from leaving the game world near the Infernal Enchantress guarding the Umbral entity in Upper Calrath.

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to reach unintended areas near the Vestige of Lydia the Numb Witch.

Adjusted the collision for better navigation in Defiled Sepulchre.

Fixed a collision where players could get stuck near certain walls in Lower Calrath.

Added missing collisions to wooden planks near Drustan's fireplace in Fief of the Chill Curse.

Visual

Fixed visual glitches when simulating the cloth for the outfits Iron Wayfarer and Vanguard.

Fixed visual glitches with the Bucketlord by adjusting the head and leg buckets.

Fixed visual glitches with the Bucketlord gear by adjusting the head and leg buckets.

Fixed issues that could result in the player character clipping through Umbral assets in Fief of the Chill Curse.

Updated and improved materials for certain Umbral gear.

UI

Fixed an issue where items could get destroyed upon pickup while the inventory was full. Affected tems will now be dropped to the ground.

Fixed an issue where Umbral eyes could not be dropped.

Fixed an issue where the "new" marker for items in the inventory would reset in certain multiplayer situations.

Fixed an issue where items dropped by Umbral statues would not appear in the player's inventory after being picked up.

Audio

Fixed an audio issue when transitioning to certain areas in The Empyrean.

Check out our 2023 roadmap here.

In Light, We Walk.