Lost Ark Has Already Passed 20 Million Players

The popular free-to-play video game Lost Ark was only released last month with its global launch in North America, South America, and Europe, but it has managed to pass 20 million global players in that time, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have announced. While that includes a goodly chunk of players from South Korea, where it was previously published several years ago, the full number includes over 10 million players from the likes of North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

“Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, as part of the announcement. “Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come.”

Whether Lost Ark can maintain this momentum remains to be seen. While it quickly hit an all-time peak of 1.32 million concurrent users, that number shrank just as quickly. That said, third-party data from SteamDB indicates that is still quite popular with roughly over 815,000 concurrent users as of writing. Amazon Games’ other MMORPG, the internally developed New World, only ever hit a peak of just over 913,000 users with roughly 30,000 currently playing. In other words, at least at the moment, Lost Ark is experiencing nearly the same number of users that ever played New World at once in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

“Lost Ark has been well-received by experts in terms of development value and game quality, and the number of the users is steadily increasing,” said Wongil Chi, CEO of Smilegate RPG, as part of the same announcement.

As noted above, Lost Ark is officially available for PC via Steam as a free-to-play title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Lost Ark right here.

What do you think about Lost Ark so far? Were you one of the players that pushed the popular video game over the 20 million mark? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!