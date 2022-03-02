Lost Ark Getting New Endgame Content in March Update

Lost Ark players will soon face off against something that many have been looking forward to for a while now: The first Abyss Raid. This new type of endgame content will arrive in the March update, developer Smilegate said this week in a preview of what’s planned, and will see players battling a Guardian named “Argos.” The developer also teased that there’s more planned than just this for the March update with additional details planned to be shared later.

Argos can be seen below courtesy of the Lost Ark site to give players a taste of what they’ll soon see in the game whenever the March update drops. Abyss Raids function similarly to Guardian Raids, the developer said, where eight players must work together with limited revives to get them through the trial. Though the two types of raids aren’t too different in their setups, the Abyss Raids are naturally tougher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Players will need to progress through three distinct phases as they work together to vanquish their titanic foe,” Smilegate said. “In the three phases, the Guardian will grow more powerful with different mechanics and attack patterns. Each phase has its own rewards (collectable once a week), and different item level requirements for players to participate.”

To access this raid, you’ll have to travel to any of the game’s major cities and look for the Abyss Raid Statues. We don’t yet know when the update that includes Argos will drop, but Smilegate said it’ll be back with more of that info later on.

If you’re wondering how players can be looking forward to something that’s technically being announced for the first time here, that’s because players have caught wind of this feature from the Korean version of the game which is ahead of the version those in the West have been playing. These sorts of Abyss Raids players find in the endgame are what many people grind for and work towards so that they can test their progress against them for even better rewards, so those who’ve been diligent in their Lost Ark sessions since the game’s launch will soon have a new task to tackle. Argos is just the first of the Abyss Raids, too, so there should be more to look forward to in the future.

Lost Ark’s Abyss Raid update will drop this month at a time not yet announced.