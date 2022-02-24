Lost Ark Gives Players Another Chance at Free Loot

Lost Ark’s creators have already been giving away free gear to players in various forms since even before the game’s launch, and starting soon, players will have another chance at some free gear. This stuff being given away next might not be totally new to some, however, since it was already available previously but was missed out on by many players who weren’t able to acquire it. The free loot can be gained via Twitch, but all you have to do is watch people play the game instead of subscribing to a Twitch Prime account or anything like that.

The loot in question is the same gear that was given away during the Legends of Lost Ark event. That event was announced earlier in the month and consisted of a race between different streamers from various regions with normal players reaping the benefits of the contest by watching it unfold. All you had to do was watch the streamers in question while they completed various objectives and you’d be able to earn Twitch Drops which included a Battle Item Chest, an Arkesia Paper Hat Chest, a Helgaia Pet Chest, and a Neugier Gold Mount.

That’s some pretty worthwhile loot especially considering how players didn’t have to do anything more than watch other people play, but the challenges were completed much quicker than expected. The event was supposed to run from February 8th to March 1st, but the objectives were completed before many people were able to actually watch enough of the event to earn all their Twitch Drops. To help resolve that issue, the creators are giving players another chance to earn the gear.

“In all the Legends of Lost Ark excitement, our zealous teams made quick work of the Objectives and progressed through the four Twitch Drop Tiers very quickly, leaving many viewers in various states of acquiring them,” the announcement said. “In an effort to end Legends of Lost Ark on a triumphant note and do right by the viewers, we are bringing back Tiers 1 through 4 of the Twitch Drops.”

https://twitter.com/playlostark/status/1496537400751058944

The same items mentioned above will be the ones given away again. It’ll start with the Battle Item Chest and end with the Neugier Gold Mount with one item being given away each day starting on February 25th and ending on February 28th. By watching participating streamers found in this list here, you’ll be able to earn all of the loot over the next couple of days.