Lost Ark Releases March 17 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Exactly one week after Lost Ark got its big March update that added Abyss Raids and more, the MMO from Smilegate RPG has gotten another update this week to change a couple more things. It’s not nearly as big as the previous update and deals with some very specific issues like how events are affected by Daylight Savings Time as well as problems with the Arkesia Grand Prix event. Some good news for players is that because of some of the issues they faced in the past week or so, the community is getting compensated with various resources and currencies via this update.

The patch notes for the update went live ahead of the actual update’s release, but as of March 17th, the latest patch is now out and available for all players to download. You can check out those patch notes below to see what’s new along with a rundown of what compensations items, if any, you may be able to look forward to getting.

https://twitter.com/playlostark/status/1504392506003316745

Lost Ark March 17th Patch Notes

In-game events have been adjusted to trigger properly with Daylight Savings Time. Please note that the in-game time clock may be off depending on a player’s local computer DST settings; we will implement a permanent fix for this in the future.

Because of the issues with in-game timers causing confusion around when the limited-time Arkesia Grand Prix event was taking place, we are providing all players with 3,000 Grand Prix event tokens. This currency will automatically be delivered to you Universal Storage.

We are also aware of a bug that prevents players from participating in the Arkesia Grand Prix if they try to complete the event quest with a character that is under level 50. Although this will not be fixed in this update, we are working on fix to go out during the event period.

For users that ran the Tytalos Guardian Raid while it was bugged, we will provide compensation for items that may have been lost. This exact compensation will vary per user since players will have consumed different items during their raid, but may include the following:

Awakening Stones



Consumable Battle Items



Phoenix Feathers



Blue Crystals

These items will be delivered to your Universal Storage after the maintenance is complete.

Monthly and Weekly Crystal bonus packs will now grant the appropriate bonuses to players. We have also retroactively granted any bonuses that may have been missed while this bug was in place, and these Crystals can be claimed from your goods storage once you log in.

Lost Ark’s latest update is now live as of March 17th.