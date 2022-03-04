Lost Ark Releases First March Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Lost Ark devs Smilegate RPG have been talking all this week about what’s coming to the game as far as new content and difficulty adjustments go, and now, parts of the content plans are now available via the first update of March. Smilegate shared a set of patch notes on Thursday alongside a maintenance announcement, though that maintenance is now over with the new content ready to be experience for those who’ve progressed enough to access it.

There’s a new feature coming this month called “Abyssal Raids” which players have been looking forward to, but that’s not what this particular update is about. Instead, this first update covers the difficulty adjustments mentioned previously that relate to certain Abyssal Dungeons and Guardian Raids. Other areas of Lost Ark were of course covered in the patch notes, too.

Those notes can be found below with full context on all the changes seen over on the Lost Ark site.

Abyssal Dungeons

Ancient Elveria

Necromancer’s Origin

Improved player forgiveness during the orb phase when trying to defeat Sigmund during Stage 2 of Necromancer’s Origin.

Improved the visual effect of Sigmund’s color wave to make it more clear to players.

Phantom Palace

Hall of the Twisted Warlord

Made a change to the Phantom Legion King attack pattern and Phantom Cut debuff stack that is applied to the character.

Updated the Phantom Legion King Illusion Sword summon attack pattern.

As the swords follow the players, if a player receives two stacks they will incur damage and upon reaching three stacks, they will die.

Hildebrandt Palace

Decreased the amount of damage required for the Stagger phase when Ephernia appears in Stage 3 of Hildebrandt Palace.

Increased the Phantom Energy effect range from the Meteormechanicduring Stage 3.

Changed the attack shape of the second Meteormechanicfrom a circle to a front attack during Stage 3.

Gate of Paradise

Sea of Indolence

Increased the warning time for the omen attack in Stage 2 of Sea of Indolence.

Changed Indolence Sentinel Akam’s attack from a wipe mechanic to a high damage attack in Stage 2 of Sea of Indolence.

Guardian Raids

Vertus

Removed the stun debuff that was applied when players were hit by the tail swing attack.

Decreased the damage dealt by several attacks:

Jumping out of the ice.

Grabbing a player and breathing ice fire.

Nacrasena

Decreased the damage dealt by several attacks:

Tail attack after thumping the ground with tail.

Jumping out of the ground.

Lightning projectiles.

Flame Fox Yoho

Reduced the duration of Flame Fox Yoho’s Flame Ground attack.

Decreased Flame Fox Yoho’s HP.

Reduced the effect of the Burning Soul ability.

Decreased the damage dealt by several attacks:

Throwing Fox fires.

Jump forward and claw attacks.

Jump upward and claw attacks.

Tytalos

Decreased the duration of Tytalos’ Circle of Spalling rock attack.

Changed Tytalos’ attack that collects sand energy and explodes from a wipe mechanic to a high-damage attack.

Decreased the damage dealt by Tytalos’ earth explosion attacks.

Achates

Modified Guardian Achates summon statue pattern to always summon four Guardian Statues.

Decreased the damage required to apply Weak Point to Achates.

To keep Achates challenging in Trial Guardian Raids, that encounter will not have these changes – but more on that in a future update!

Lava Chromanium

Decreased the damage dealt by the lava eruption attack used by Lava Chromanium when becoming Berserk.

Levanos

Decreased the damage required to apply Weak Point to Levanos.

Alberhastic

Reduced Alberhastic’s beneficial effect that was granted when obtaining the Heat Orb.

Changed the wipe mechanic to a high-damage attack.

General Updates & Bug Fixes