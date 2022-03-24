Lost Ark Creators Comment on Possibility of Console Ports

Lost Ark has been a hit on PC so far, but that’s been the only platform the game’s been a hit on considering how that’s the only platform it’s playable on. There are no console ports of Lost Ark available, and no plans have been announced to pursue such endeavors, but in recent comments about the possibility of that happening, the game’s creators have said that they’ll “consider” the idea if it’s something fans want.

Those comments came from Soomin Park, the franchise lead at Amazon Games who spoke to VG247 in an interview about Lost Ark and various topics including the possibility of console ports. Park’s answer wasn’t a committal one that gave those on PlayStation and Xbox consoles hopes for a port to happen anytime soon, but at least neither Amazon nor Lost Ark developer Smilegate RPG seem to be ruling out the possibility.

“If Lost Ark on consoles is something that fans really want, then I think it’s something both parties would consider!” Park said when asked about console ports.

Park also touched on the parts of Lost Ark that he felt made it stand out from other games and will hopefully help it to “establish itself as a major player.” It’s an MMORPG which naturally means it’s got tons of content, but Park said it’s got a number of aspects that appeal to different groups of people.

“One of the things that makes Lost Ark unique is the massive amount of content that allows you to play how you want,” Park said. “If you want to just have a solo RPG experience and play through the story, it’s easy to do so. One consistent aspect of the game is that the combat is designed to be satisfying whether you’re running solo or in a group. Lost Ark definitely scratches an itch for fans of ARPGs, and also implements MMO aspects so well that it’s appealing to fans of that genre as well.”

Lost Ark has been getting continued weekly updates since its launch to add new content and bring the Western version of the game closer in line with the version already available in South Korea previously. Some of that content may have come a bit too quickly according to Smilegate, but that doesn’t mean new stuff will be halted entirely with this week also bringing new PvP content and more to the game.