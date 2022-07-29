Lost Ark Roadmap Reveals Next Class

Lost Ark creators Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games shared a look at what's coming next to the game including a preview of the game's next class: the Machinist. It's an advanced class which means you should probably get acquainted with some of the other Gunner classes before you take it on, but you'll be able to give it a shot come September. That and other features were outlined in the roadmap shared this week that covered roughly what's planned for the next two months.

The Machinist is certainly the highlight of the roadmap, however, so we'll skip ahead to that part for now. This new class pictured below will be out in the second update planned for September, Amazon said, and comes outfitted with a mechanized suit and armaments to match.

"The Machinist arrives in Arkesia armed to the teeth with highest-tech machine guns, laser weapons, and drones found in Arthentine— ready to blast, burn, and neutralize any threat with surgical precision," Amazon said about this new class. "When standard weapons and drone strikes aren't enough to take down a target, the Machinist can activate their identity skill and suit up in cutting-edge technology with the Hypersync ability. Energy cores for the high-tech Hypersync suit can be charged by landing attacks, and once entered, Hypersync core energy will be expended by abilities until the Machinist runs out. The Machinist will join the Deadeye, Gunslinger, Artillerist, and Sharpshooter as the fifth Gunner Advanced Class."

The Lost Ark road map for August & September is up!



🗺️ https://t.co/UGxjcgdVqw pic.twitter.com/DVyjWsSlmm — Lost Ark (@playlostark) July 29, 2022

When the latest class called the Arcanist was added this month, Smilegate and Amazon provided a way for players to quickly bring that character up to speed with a progressed point in the game's story so that you could use it to tackle tasks befitting tasks of your level. The same option (previously called the "Punika Powerpass") has not yet been confirmed for this new Machinist class, but one would imagine something similar would be offered for those who want it.

The Machinist class will be available later in September for Lost Ark players to try. You can check out more features planned out in the roadmap through the above links.