Lost Judgment DLC Gameplay Shows Off New Fighting Styles

Lost Judgment will soon be getting a new story DLC when The Kaito Files drops on March 28th, and with that will come a couple of fighting styles unique to Kaito himself. Kaito’s naturally much different when it comes to Yagami in terms of their personality, so it makes sense that he’d have a different fighting style, too, with players able to utilize both his Bruiser and Tank styles during fights. Ahead of the new DLC’s release, we got to see some gameplay showing off both of those styles and how they’ll play.

The Bruiser and Tank fighting styles were showcased in the videos below from RGG Studio which were shared on Wednesday. The first of those, the Bruiser, is described as the “more aggressive of Kaito’s two fighting stances” built around rapid attacks and quick dodges. Tank, by comparison, is naturally a more defensive style where Kaito’s able to absorb blows and dish out punishments himself by using his surroundings to his advantage.

RGG Studio clarified that the instances of gameplay shown above use the Japanese voices, but in The Kaito Files, you can select Japanese or English just as you could in Lost Judgment.

Back when the DLC was announced, we got a more detailed PlayStation Blog post discussing the fighting styles and other parts of Kaito’s add-on. It was confirmed there that there would be over 70 different abilities for Kaito to utilize as you progress through the DLC as the side character.

“One combines aggressive punches and hooks with rapid evasion skills. The other allows Kaito to endure enemy hits with sheer strength and come back with a counterpunch, as well as grapple and throw foes to the ground,” Sega of America marketing coordinator Camrick Solorio said previously about the fighting styles Kaito will use. “Paired with a unique skill tree of over 70 abilities, Kaito’s fighting style is roaring and suited to his fervent temperament, standing in stark contrast but equal standing to Yagami’s practiced precision.”

Lost Judgment – The Kaito Files will be out on March 8th for purchase on all platforms Lost Judgment is available on. In the meantime, you can check out our review of the game right here.