Lost Judgment Reveals Kaito DLC Release Date

Lost Judgment developer RGG Studio has revealed when the game’s new story DLC will finally be launching. When Lost Judgment released last year, RGG Studio announced that it was working on an expansion for the game that would center around the character Kaito. Although there wasn’t very much info shared about this expansion, we did know that it would be arriving at some point in early 2022. Now, we have an actual release date to go off of.

Shared on social media today, RGG Studio announced that Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files will be releasing at the end of this month on March 28th. This add-on will be releasing simultaneously across all platforms that Lost Judgment is available on, which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. In addition, it was reaffirmed that those who have already bought the Ultimate Edition of the game or the Season Pass will be able to download The Kaito Files for no cost once it drops. Conversely, the expansion will also be able to buy individually as well.

The Kaito Files story expansion for Lost Judgment launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on March 28! 🗃️



Available as part of Lost Judgment Ultimate Edition, Season Pass, or to purchase separately.#LostJudgment #TheKaitoFiles pic.twitter.com/6jUlOSi54X — RGG Studio | Like a Dragon & Yakuza Series (@RGGStudio) March 7, 2022

Although it’s nice to finally have a release date for The Kaito Files, the only downside of today’s announcement is that RGG Studio didn’t show off anything more of what the new content will entail. Fortunately, if a tease from the studio is anything to go off of, it sounds like we’ll be seeing more from the expansion soon enough. RGG Studio encouraged fans to “stay tuned for more information” after making today’s release date announcement, which seems to suggest that we should be getting a new trailer or something of the sort for The Kaito Files before long. Whenever that new info does end up coming about, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com if it’s noteworthy.

Are you planning to jump back into Lost Judgment with the release of The Kaito Files coming later this month? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.