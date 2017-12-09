Lost Soul Aside Trailer Reveals Brand New Gameplay

A new trailer has been released for Lost Soul Aside, the game that inspired the new UltiZero Games studio conception. The upcoming title itself looks incredibly intriguing in the latest gameplay, and this year’s PlayStation Experience gave us a chance to see what the PlayStation exclusive has in store. Spoiler: It looks really awesome.

The developer took to his YouTube to share a new video, as we get to see the super stylized action up close. If you’re like us and attending the show this year, make sure to check it out for yourself – there are demos available on the show floor all weekend! As far as the new gameplay goes, take a look at the video below to check out the action for yourself – For fans of the Devil May Cry franchise, the move sets shown in-game will look very familiar:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes Lost Soul Aside even more impressive was that it started out as a one person project, developer Bing Yang. Using the Unreal Engine 4, the visuals are promised to be stunning, adaptive, and familiar for those fans of similar game types.

There is no release date set at this time for Lost Soul Aside, though it looks like it won’t be a PlayStation exclusive forever – simply a timed release. We’ll learn more as the weekend goes on, and for those not at PSX, we’ve got your back.