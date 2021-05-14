Ludwig Jokes About Sabotaging xQc's Twitch Subathon

✖

Last month, Ludwig Ahgren held a 31-day Twitch subathon, which helped the streamer set a record for longest stream, while also toppling Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' all-time subscriber record. That success has already inspired other streamers to plan their own subathons, including Felix "xQc" Lengyel. xQc has not announced a starting date for his subathon just yet, but Ludwig seems to be making plans of his own. In a recent Just Chatting stream, Ludwig joked about ways he could sabotage the subathon. Naturally, the comments were all in good fun, and just a way to prod xQc ahead of the streamer's upcoming subathon.

"I might be [in Texas] by the time he’s started his subathon ⁠— and maybe suddenly someone will cut his internet,” Ludwig joked. "That’d be weird, huh? Wouldn’t it be weird if somebody showed up to Texas and then his internet cut out mid-subathon?"

Ludwig has no problem joking about interrupting xQc's subathon, but it doesn't seem that the streamer will ever do another of his own. Ludwig clearly enjoyed the overall experience, but called a follow-up unnecessary, comparing it to the sequels to The Hangover comedies. It's possible that Ludwig might reconsider doing another subathon if xQc manages to break his longest stream record, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards, as of this writing.

While definitive information has not been revealed for xQc's subathon, the streamer has discussed some of his early plans. The stream will last "probably more than a month" and there are still technical details that are being determined. It will be interesting to see whether or not xQc's subathon can prove to be more successful! The streamer is easily one of the biggest on Twitch, and it's not hard to imagine him finding a lot of success with the format. Of course, xQc already has a tendency to stream for long periods of time, so it might not even be that big of a departure for him!

