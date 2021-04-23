xQc Reveals Twitch Subathon Length and Launch Window

✖

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is planning to hold his own Twitch subathon similar to the 31-day stream recently held by Ludwig Ahgren. So far, xQc has not revealed a lot of details about his own subathon, but it should be longer than Ludwig's, lasting "probably more than a month." During a recent stream, xQc revealed that he plans to kick things off about six weeks after the end of Ludwig's subathon, though an official start date has not been announced. Right now, the streamer is in the process of hiring people to help with the stream, which is likely a pretty difficult process.

"I want it to be good. I’m not stalling, I’ve already sent a DM to the guy who does a lot of tech stuff, he’s gonna help me figure it out," said xQc.

It will be interesting to see whether or not xQc can achieve a level of success similar to that of Ludwig. During his subathon, Ludwig broke Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' all-time subscriber record. Ludwig was also able to bring in a lot of revenue, and big donations for various charities. While the stream was a success in every sense, it also seemed to be a lot of work. Towards the end of the subathon, Ludwig said he has no intentions of ever doing another one, comparing the idea of a follow-up to the diminishing returns for The Hangover sequels.

Given the success Ludwig found from the subathon, it's not surprising that other streamers are looking to make similar attempts. It's possible that even more beyond xQc are making similar plans. xQc has a big and faithful following on Twitch, so it's entirely possible that his subathon could prove even more successful than the one by Ludwig. Of course, part of the appeal of Ludwig's stream was the fact that something like that hadn't been done before. It might be difficult for xQc to find a similar hook.

It's all just conjecture until xQc announces his own firm plans for the subathon. It's entirely possible that the streamer could come up with some really unique ideas for his own take. For now, Twitch viewers will just have to wait and see!

