Luigi Is A Big Hit With The Ladies, According to Nintendo’s Research

Mario may have the fame, the critically-acclaimed games, and a bunch of friends to go karting with, but there’s one thing he doesn’t have that his younger fraternal twin Luigi does: good looks. Tall, green, and handsome, everyone knows Luigi is the sexiest character in the Mario universe not named Waluigi. But, if there was ever any doubt, we now have conclusive evidence that once and for all proves Luigi is a babe magnet. That’s right there’s official data pertaining to how good looking Luigi is.

According to Nintendo‘s Bill Trinen, the company’s player research shows that Weegie is a particularly attractive lead character to a female audience. Mario on the other hand? No chance. Why do you think Peach also gets “kidnapped” by Bowser? It’s a rescue mission.

Unfortunately, Trinen doesn’t divulge any further details. Nor does he explain why Nintendo has this player research or how it got it. But, it exists, and it makes me wonder what other weird information and player research Nintendo is sitting on, and how much of it Trinen knows off the top of his head.

For those that don’t know: a new game starring Luigi — Luigi’s Mansion 3 — is poised to release sometime this year via the Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.

“Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’ defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone. Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required; sold separately).”

