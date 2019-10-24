Luigi’s Mansion 3 Nintendo Switch Commercial Revealed

Nintendo appears to be going all in on Luigi’s Mansion 3, and in addition to showing off more of the game’s ScreamPark mode this week, the company has released a new promotional ad for the game. It’s a charming little commercial that sees folks playing both alone and together while ostensibly being in some sort of haunted themselves.

One of the major draws for the upcoming video game is very much the new multiplayer modes, so it’s nice to see the company putting so much faith in the game and promoting it in a variety of ways. Not that Nintendo would ever unceremoniously dump a game starring Luigi with little to no fanfare, but it’s another thing entirely to see just how far the company is going to support the title prior to release. It sounds, and looks like, it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Garden Suites floor boss, Dr. Potter, is willing to plant any obstacle to scare off Luigi, from enormous trees to GIANT PINEAPPLES. Luigi just can’t catch a break. #LuigisMansion3 pic.twitter.com/49UXo5Vweo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Luigi’s Mansion 3 so far? Are you looking forward to playing on the Nintendo Switch, or perhaps the Nintendo Switch Lite? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Nintendo describes Luigi’s Mansion 3:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.”

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on October 31st, and will cost $59.99 at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title here.