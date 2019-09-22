Luigi’s Mansion 3 to Receive Paid Multiplayer DLC

As it turns out, it would appear that the multiplayer aspect of Luigi’s Mansion 3, the upcoming video game for the Nintendo Switch, will be more robust than previously expected. While several multiplayer modes have previously been revealed, including the ScareScraper and ScreamPark modes, it’s been revealed that there will also be paid multiplayer DLC for these modes in the future.

Now what, exactly, will be included in said paid multiplayer DLC remains a mystery at current. The news comes way of an update to the official Luigi’s Mansion 3 website from the last week or so, which now states the following near the bottom of the main page:

“Paid DLC will come to Luigi’s Mansion 3 in the future, adding new content to the ScareScraper and ScreamPark multiplayer modes.”

Given that ScareScraper and ScreamPark modes are basically just framing devices for various Luigi’s Mansion-style minigames, the most likely scenario is that Nintendo will add several more minigames in the months following release. You can check out some of the minigames in the ScreamPark mode, which is expected to be available at launch, in the video embedded at the beginning of this article.

Here’s how Nintendo describes Luigi’s Mansion 3:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.”

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on October 31st, and will cost $59.99 at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title here.