Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Getting New Nintendo Switch Remaster

Nintendo has announced that it is developing a new remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon that will come to Switch in 2024. Beginning all the way back on the GameCube, the Luigi's Mansion series is one that has remained quite popular with Nintendo fans over the years. So much so, in fact, that Luigi's Mansion 3 was released on Nintendo Switch only a few years back in 2019. Now, Nintendo is looking to give new life to the second entry in the franchise, Dark Moon, in the form of a remaster.

Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, the first footage from the Switch iteration of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon was shown off. Nintendo didn't give fans a proper trailer highlighting this edition of Dark Moon, but instead simply confirmed that it was in the works and would release in the coming year. Previously, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon was exclusive to Nintendo 3DS and launched on the platform all the way back in 2013.

You can get an initial look at the Switch version of Dark Moon in the screenshots below:

A visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development and coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! pic.twitter.com/LieKbYwVXX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo looks to remaster the original Luigi's Mansion as well. While it first came to GameCube, this initial title was also later ported to Nintendo 3DS. As such, if Nintendo wants to look to make the full Luigi's Mansion series accessible on a single platform (which is something it did today with Pikmin) then it wouldn't be shocking to see this initial game one day brought over to Switch as well.

If you would like to learn more about Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, you can check out Nintendo's description of the original 3DS game attached below.

"Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is the brand new Luigi's Mansion title on the Nintendo 3DS system. This time there are multiple mansions each with unique puzzles and ghosts. Using a vacuum-like machine called the 'Poltergust 5000,' Luigi must explore and hunt ghosts in these mansions to complete specific missions for the great ghost researcher Professor E. Gadd. But shining the flashlight is no longer enough. Luigi must activate the new strobe function at just the right moment to stun the ghosts first, then catch them using the Poltergust 5000. Each mansion is filled with different gimmicks and puzzle elements, and exploring them can be a spooky challenge."