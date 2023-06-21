Nintendo Stealth Releases Two Classic GameCube Games on Switch

Nintendo has today stealth-released two classic titles that first launched on GameCube consoles roughly 20 years back. Earlier in 2023, Nintendo made waves when it let loose Metroid Prime Remastered (which was also originally a GameCube title) on Switch without any warning whatsoever. Now, it seems that Nintendo has found enjoyment in this stealth-release format as it has today done the same thing with two more GameCube titles.

Available to pick up now digitally on the Nintendo eShop, both Pikmin and Pikmin 2 have been remastered for Switch. First released on GameCube in 2001 and 2004 respectively, Nintendo previously ported its first two Pikmin titles to Wii before later releasing a third installment on Wii U. Now, Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 have been brought to Switch in a single bundle that can be purchased for $49.99. Conversely, both games can also be bought individually for $29.99.

"Revisit the first two Pikmin games on the Nintendo Switch system!" says the official description of the Pikmin 1+2 bundle from Nintendo. "Reintroduce yourself to the plantlike Pikmin and strategic gameplay that this charming series is rooted in. From finding a way home to collecting treasure, Olimar (plus Louie in the Pikmin 2 game) must partner with a parade of Pikmin to survive the harshest of conditions. Both games support optional motion controls for more options when guiding your floral friends."

HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2, that originally released on Nintendo GameCube, are available today on #NintendoSwitch! You can purchase each game separately or as a bundle at a discount.https://t.co/V5rDx2xwRG pic.twitter.com/7BouJ95hmc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Perhaps the coolest thing about Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 coming to Nintendo Switch is that it makes the entire mainline Pikmin series accessible solely on Switch. Previously, Pikmin 3 was a game that Nintendo had already ported over from Wii U to Switch, which means that the first three installments are now all on the console. With Pikmin 4 poised to hit Switch next month July 21, those who have never played the franchise before (or those who simply want to revisit it) can do so with ease.

