Mad Box Console Is “Easy” For Developers, Three Huge Investors On Board

Just this month, Slightly Mad Studios revealed a new console that they are launching called the Mad Box and the aim is to take on the big names in the gaming market that have laid claim to this industry for years. With a design that looks like a high-end PC and a promise for an out of this world gaming experience, it’s hard not to get at least a little swept up in the passionate excitement. Still, a console is nothing without games but the Slightly Mad Studios CEO reassures fans that the new system will actually be really “easy” for developers to develop for.

Though the team has touched on AAA games for the system in the past, one interested gamer inquired about the indie scene and if they would be opening to support all types of games. When asked “Also, what about indie devs, will the system be accessible enough for them to develop games for it? Will there be a large out-of-pocket expense to get a devkit for software testing,” Slight Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell responded:

No excessive out of pocket expense. It will be very easy to develop for. And with our cross platform free technology, very easy to develop for other consoles and PC. — Ian Bell SMS (@bell_sms) January 8, 2019

Bell also touched on a question about welcoming investors, though he added “We have 3 large conglomerates each ready to fund the whole project that we’re in talks with.”

According to Bell, the Mad Box is the answer to the growing monopoly problem. He mentioned that there is too much “micro oligopoly” going on now with the current industry and it’s taking competition to a point that actually hurts the community. The Mad Box aims to correct that monopoly, putting the gaming experience back into the gamer’s hands.

“It will be a worldwide console,” Bell added. “And we’re already in early talks with areas that are, let’s say, not particularly open to other vendors at this moment.”

The interest is high but is it high enough to compete with the biggest names in the industry? Surprisingly – yes! Sony – though the kings of exclusives – has seen a rapid decline in production. For good reason, mind you – focusing on quality over quantity is never a bad thing but it does leave a sort of vacuum behind.

With Xbox‘s Phil Spencer also taking Microsoft’s platform in a dramatically different direction with more JRPGs and a more narrative-driven direction, the Mad Dog may just be the inspiration needed to provide more unity. Microsoft, Valve, and Nintendo have already teamed up and Sony has proven that they can make changes as well (hello, 180 on cross-platform play), and the philosophy behind this new system could be just the nudge needed for a more cohesive market.

What do you think? Do you think this team has what it takes to take on the links of Sony and Microsoft?