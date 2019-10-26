Mad Max Director George Miller Praises Death Stranding

George Miller, the director of Mad Max: Fury Road and other acclaimed movies in the series, has joined other filmmakers and artists in praising Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding. Miller spoke about how the evolution of culture depends on trying new idea and credited Kojima with attempting that in Death Stranding. He also praised the game’s imagery and said he sees in Kojima the same type of skill he sees in “great filmmakers.”

Miller shared his thoughts about Death Stranding in an interview with IGN which can be seen below where he watches clips from the upcoming game and offers commentary. He spoke about how the same types of images and tropes are often used in movies nowadays and indicated that Kojima was pushing boundaries in Death Stranding partly because he was abandoning those repetitive components.

“It’s wonderful imagery as well,” Miller said about Death Stranding. “It’s stunning. In films and so on you see the same ideas, the same tropes, the same – something that a few years earlier might’ve been groundbreaking have now become kind of cliché. And that’s where the creative courage comes in. Somebody like Kojima-san who’s prepared to push the boundaries.”

"The skill that I see in great filmmakers, I now see in Kojima-san's work… it's all there, all in the service of giving an audience an intense experience." – George Miller on Death Stranding

Miller continued to praise the compelling imagery and other parts of Death Stranding that have been seen so far while saying it’s “all in the service of giving an audience an intense experience.”

The comments from Miller are in line with what other filmmakers and actors have said about Death Stranding based on what they’ve been able to see. Mads Mikkelsen, the actor who plays the role of the game’s main antagonist, similarly praised Kojima’s tendency to try new ideas by calling him “the godfather of creating new things.” Kojima himself has attempted to describe what goes into a Kojima game since his seal of creativity is on every trailer and game he’s directly involved with.

The more recent reveals for Death Stranding as we near the game’s release have included a cameo by Conan O’Brien. The file size for the PlayStation 4 game has also been revealed so that users can start preparing for the storage space they’ll need.

Death Stranding is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 starting on November 8th.