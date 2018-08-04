Madden 19’s New Trailer Features Lil Dicky, Nicki Minaj, And Quavo

In recent years, Madden NFL has increasingly embraced promotional trailers featuring celebrities, particularly hip-hop artists, such as Lil Dicky, who once again has returned for a brand-new Madden NFL 19 promotion featuring Nicki Minaj and Quavo.

Titled, “Make Your Play,” the trailer is pure, unadulterated promotional material featuring only a small glimpse of gameplay footage tailored to the aforementioned cliche tagline. But it has Lil Dicky in it. So I clicked on it. Because I click on all things Lil Dicky. He is my spirit animal after all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer is naturally a bit — as the youth says — “cringe.” And who knows how much it cost EA. And who knows if it helps EA sell any copies. But that’s expensive promo material for ya.

Whether Quavo or Nicki Minaj play Madden, probably not. Maybe Quavo, but Nicki Minaj doesn’t strike me as someone of the jukemania mold. But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe she’s really nasty with the Indianapolis Colts, and runs a formidable 4-3 that even Tom Brady couldn’t pass for six yards through.

What we do know is Lil Dicky is a big fan of the series, and actually plays it, which perhaps explains why EA has picked him up as a regular celebrity promoter. And something tells me Dave Burd is actually pretty nice with the Philadelphia Eagles (his favorite team).

For those of you wondering why EA seems to only ever work with hip-hop artists for Madden, that’s a good question, and I wonder the same thing. Madden NFL 19’s soundtrack is exclusively hip-hop, which is a direction it has been going in recent years. So that probably explains it, some crossover statistics deep in some files deep in the headquarters of EA in California.

Madden NFL 19 is poised to release next week on August 10th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, click here.

And as always, be sure to hit the comments and let us know your thoughts, opinions, and hot-takes. Do these type of celeb promotional trailers work? Personally, I can’t imagine the cost-benefit analysis being favorable. But yet again, what do I know. I didn’t major in marketing, I just write about villains I would like to see in Marvel’s Spider-Man.