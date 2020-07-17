Madden 21: Fans Are Baffled by Gronk’s Shocking Rating

EA Sports and ESPN teamed up this week to reveal many of the player ratings for the upcoming installment of the Madden franchise, Madden NFL 21. Five players total were given 99 OVR ratings, the highest in the game, and the majority of the ratings to this point have made sense. There are always arguments over the Madden ratings every year, as everyone has different opinions about the players’ talents. However, Friday’s reveal of Rob Gronkowski’s Madden 21 rating has fans everywhere scratching their heads.

Friday saw the unveiling of the 10 highest-rated tight ends in Madden 21. George Kittle and Travis Kelce took the top two spots, which came as no surprise. But Gronk showed up right behind them, the #3 tight end in the entire game, with a 95 overall rating. This is confusing for a number of reasons.

Gronk hasn’t played in the NFL since the New England Patriots won their most recent Super Bowl in February 2019. Before that, he was consistently out with various injuries. Gronk is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, but he hasn’t played with any consistency in a very long time. Meanwhile, reigning NFL MVP and Madden 21 Cover athlete Lamar Jackson has a 94 overall rating, one point less than the tight end coming out of retirement.

Let’s also remember that, even though Gronk is reuniting with Tom Brady this season, he’s playing for a new coach and running a new offense. Tampa Bay isn’t New England.

Gronk may come back and be better than ever, we don’t have any way of knowing that. But his high rating is a big shock nevertheless, and fans are taking to Twitter to tell EA Sports how they feel about it.

Brutal

Gronk at 95?!?! But ertz is a 90??? The rating creators of this game are brutal https://t.co/wPllwwbW1n — Nick Snyder (@sny_nick) July 17, 2020

Wild

Gronk at a 95 is wild. https://t.co/i7kYTH6T2r — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) July 17, 2020

WTF

Gronk a 95 and hasn’t played in a year smh like wtf https://t.co/Zc1cl86iuA — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) July 17, 2020

Kind of Dumb

95 for Gronk is kind of silly. Love the guy, but having him be higher rated than some of the top players in the game after coming out of retirement is kind of dumb. — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) July 17, 2020

But Lamar is a 94?

Wait so gronk is a 95 in madden, but the MVP and cover athlete is a 94 pic.twitter.com/fftO1DoQbT — Big Rome (@RomeOnYT) July 17, 2020

Gronk vs Andrews

It’s been 586 days since Gronk scored a touchdown.



Mark Andrews scored 10 TDs in 2019. — Ben Schragger (@BenSchragg) July 17, 2020

Imagine

Imagine ranking gronk higher than Lamar Jackson 🤦🏽‍♂️🤔 #Madden21 — Andre Nnebe (@AndreNnebe) July 17, 2020

How??

Madden is so disrespectful. How you rate Gronk a 95 — Andre The Giant ⚡️ (@AndreSmith_9) July 17, 2020

Madden 30

Madden 30 featuring 40 year old Gronk



Rob Gronkowski

97 Rating https://t.co/2v1a3G1mM9 — Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) July 17, 2020

Hmmmm

Gronk will be solid, but the 3rd best TE in the league (95 rating) after a year off, all the weight loss, new coach, new system, and a slightly older Tom Brady? Hmmmmmm — Josh Helmuth KRDO (@Jhelmuth) July 17, 2020

Maybe in 2017

Gronk was a 95 overall … in 2017. https://t.co/NZ8MzSnJ6e — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 17, 2020

Ertz