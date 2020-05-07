Madden NFL 21 Trailer Released by EA Sports

Gamers around the world tuned in on Thursday morning as Microsoft revealed its the first look at games being played on the highly-anticipated next-gen console, Xbox Series X. The stream showed off new games on the horizon, like Scorn and Second Extinction, as well as new installments of long-running franchises. We got a glimpse at Dirt 5, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and this fall's Madden NFL 21. The footage for the newest Madden entry may have been brief, but it was enough to get football fans excited. You can watch the full reveal video above!

This trailer for Madden 21 consisted mostly of footage from older Madden games, as well as some words from reigning Super Bowl MVP and Madden 20 cover player Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about the evolution of Madden, and how the game will change for the new generation of consoles. As he talks, there is one clip of footage from Madden 21, which sees Mahomes rushing for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

"There's loads of Madden 21 news coming soon, and the game isn't just about what you can see," Mahomes says in the video. "It's about what you can feel. But here's the best news: When you buy Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One, you get is free on Xbox Series X."

There is a caveat to that deal, though. According to the press release from EA Sports, you have to buy your copy of Madden 21 by a certain time, and you have another set frame of time to upgrade your system to the Xbox Series X. To receive the offer, you must purchase your copy of Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One by December 31st, and you have to upgrade to the Series X by March 31, 2021. In other words, if you wait until Christmas to get Madden, you've got about three months to upgrade your copy for the new system.

“The development teams at EA are always pushing the envelope to leverage new technology in exciting ways that benefit their fans and we’re thrilled by the work they’ve done in optimizing Madden NFL 21 for Xbox Series X,” said Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Partnerships and Business Development. “We’re delighted to be partners as we usher in the next generation of gaming.”

At this time, a release date for Madden NFL 21 hasn't yet been revealed. EA Sports hasn't officially shared the cover art either, but Baltimore Ravens quarterback and current NFL MVP Lamar Jackson let slip that he would be featured on the cover of the upcoming game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.