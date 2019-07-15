Madden NFL 20 Player Ratings Revealed

Today, Electronic Arts revealed the player ratings of Madden NFL 20, which is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month. As you will know, previously it revealed the four players that have 99 ratings this year, and the ratings of the rookies, but this is the first time it’s revealed the entire game’s ratings. And everything is about what you’d expect. For this year’s installment, the four players with 99 ratings are Aaaron Donald of the Rams, DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans, Khalil Mack of the Bears, and Bobby Wagner of the Seahawks.

As you can see, there’s only one offensive player with a 99 rating, but looking at the players who have a 90 or above rating, it’s pretty even between defense and offensive players. Anyway, below you can view the top 30 players in order from highest ranked to lowest:

Aaron Donald — 99 DeAndre Hopkins — 99 Khalil Mack — 99 Bobby Wagner — 99 Antonio Brown — 98 Julio Jones — 98 Luke Kuelchy — 98 David Bakhtiari — 97 Patrick Mahomes — 97 Von Miller — 97 J.J. Watt — 97 Odel Beckham Jr — 96 Tom Brady — 96 Fletcher Cox — 96 Travis Kelce — 96 Zack Martin — 96 Jalen Ramsey — 96 Damon Harrison Sr — 95 Earl Thomas III — 95 Michael Thomas — 95 Trent Williams — 95 Ezekeil Elliot — 94 Travis Frederick — 94 Stephon Gilmore — 94 Tyreek Hill — 94 Jason Kelce — 94 Phillip Rivers — 94 Harrison Smith — 94 Tyron Smith — 94 Adam Thielen — 94

If you want, you can find the full ratings for yourself right HERE. Meanwhile, for more details on how ratings will work in this year’s entry, click here. As you would expect, like every year, there’s a number of people unhappy with the ratings EA has dished out.

How tf is Rivers better than Brees?? — HopefullRockets/TexansFan (@HtxVibe) July 15, 2019

Tunsil didn’t allow 1 sack thru 14 games and he got a 83 man y’all on some shit — Sterling👑 (@SterlingThaGod) July 15, 2019

That’s how y’all do my mans Newton like that pic.twitter.com/VFy7WhYqnN — Domo ⭐️ (@DeminicBrown) July 15, 2019

12.5 sacks, and you do this? pic.twitter.com/Huk0Woc3np — Cody Haynes (@codyh33) July 15, 2019

Stafford a 79 and Trubisky a 75 like ??? pic.twitter.com/43A8wcUeiN — Miguel♑ (@itzmickeyxo) July 15, 2019

These ratings are horrendous — David Campbell (@awesome42HOP) July 15, 2019

Madden NFL 20 will be available on August 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.