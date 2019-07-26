Madden NFL 20 Soundtrack Revealed

EA has revealed the soundtrack for Madden NFL 20, which is set to release next week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. According to EA, this is the first time ever a soundtrack has been built specifically with Madden NFL and football as the foundation for the aesthetic of the sound, tone, and feel. In other words, this year’s soundtrack — which features 22 exclusive songs — will be more closely related to Madden than ever before.

“When you first pick up the sticks to play Madden 20, it will kick off a new era of what the Madden soundtrack stands for,” said EA talking about the game’s soundtrack. “This season, Madden put out a call to the creative community and asked them to bring to life, though their music, what football means to them. The Madden 20 soundtrack is the collective reply we received from these artists. “

Below, you can check out the entire soundtrack, which features established artists like Snoop DOGG and Joey Bada$$, as well as up-and-coming artists like Token and Denzel Curry.

BEAU YOUNG PRINCE – MOVE THE CHAINS

DENZEL CURRY FEAT. TATE KOBANG SHAWSHANK

DJ SHADOW FEAT. DE LA SOUL – ROCKET FUEL

DON TOLIVER FEAT. WIZ KHALIFA – BACK UP

EEARZ – PHOTO REEL

GRIP 100YD – DASH

HIT-BOY FEAT. SAWEETIE – NO L’S

IDK – 24

JAY CRITCH – I’M A STAR

JAY PARK X HITBOY – 20/20

JOEY BAD4$$ – INCREDIBLE

LIL SKIES – MAGIC

OLIVER TREE – ALL BETS ARE OFF

P-LO – GOING BIG

PLAY-N-SKILLZ FEAT. DESIIGNER AND YELLA BEEZY – WRIST

REUBEN VINCENT – NO PROBLEMS

RICO NASTY – TIME FLIES

SAGE THE GEMINI – BIG NUMBERS

SNOOP DOGG – MADDEN 20

STRO X DAVE EAST – LACE UP

THEY. X DILLON FRANCIS- TILL I DIE

TOKEN – NO GAME

“Whether you’re in preparation mode, honing your starting lineup, celebrating a big win, or on the edge of your couch in an urgent high-stakes situation with the clock ticking away, this soundtrack has a song that speaks to every situation,” adds EA. “This is your soundtrack to playing and feeling like an NFL superstar in Madden 20.”

Madden NFL 20 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases on August 2. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.