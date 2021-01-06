Madden NFL 21's Next Title Update Adds Commissioner and CPU Improvements

✖

Electronic Arts has pulled back the curtain on Madden NFL 21's upcoming Title Update, which is set to release tomorrow on all platforms. The newest update will focus predominantly on various CPU improvements, as well as increased features for league commissioners. The CPU improvements should make for a more authentic experience, while improved controls and options for league commissioners should give players greater control over their in-game seasons. It will be interesting to see what impact these changes have to the game as a whole, but fans will get a chance to see for themselves when the update goes live!

EA's Tweet announcing the update can be found embedded below.

Tomorrow's #Madden21 Title Update includes numerous Commissioner improvements, including: • Undo FA Signings

• Team Override Settings

• Draft Tools

• House Rules

• X-Factor Customization Restrictions More info 👉 https://t.co/0VHtucgQc2 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 6, 2021

The Title Update's CPU changes include quarterback draft logic improvements for teams, which have been altered to make them more realistic than ever before. Now CPU teams will factor in their incumbent players, previous drafts, and the stats of its current starting quarterback before drafting a new QB. Additionally, trade logic has been completely overhauled, with the intention of making for a more realistic experience.

Players that like taking on the role of league commissioner will now find a number of additional options that weren't available previously. Commissioners will now be able to undo free agent signings, set X-Factor customization limits, dictate how many times certain plays can be called, and more.

When Madden NFL 21 launched earlier this year, reception was a bit mixed, with several fans arguing that the franchise has not changed or improved enough between versions. Since then, EA has released a number of Title Updates, making significant changes to the game. Whether or not these changes will be enough to make these fans happy remains to be seen, but it's clear that EA is still looking for ways to fine-tune the overall experience.

Madden NFL 21 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing Madden NFL 21? What do you think of this upcoming Title Update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!