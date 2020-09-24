New Madden NFL 21 Update Fixes Big Receivers Bug

✖

EA has released a new update for Madden NFL 21, intended to fix a bug involving the game's receivers. The issue was discovered following the most recent Title Update for the game, which was added on Tuesday. The bug was apparently a physics issue, which made it difficult for receivers to catch the ball. It's unclear exactly how prominent the issue was, or if there were certain conditions that made the bug occur. However, players should be able to rest easy, now that the latest patch is live. Full patch notes were released by the publisher, and they can be found in the Tweet below.

Today's Madden NFL 21 Title Update contains the following fix: Gameplay: Fixed a gameplay physics issue sometimes preventing receivers from properly catching the ball, which was exposed by work in Tuesday’s title update.https://t.co/o2lHJmkhDr — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) September 24, 2020

It's certainly nice to see EA making updates such as these so frequently! Given the short amount of time between Tuesday's Title Update and today's patch, it's likely that a lot of players didn't have time to encounter the issue. Replies to the above Tweet include a number of requests for other patches, and some fans are a bit heated about the constant need for such updates. Shortly after the game's release, fans across social media argued that the NFL should strip the publisher of its current exclusivity contract, and the issue of bugs in the game was part of that reasoning. It's unclear whether or not these pleas will fall on deaf ears, but it seems like there's some unhappiness surrounding this year's game.

Despite these issues, it seems that everyone involved is working to make the Madden NFL 21 the best game that it can be. The reality is, lots of games receive frequent updates these days, and this is especially true for sports titles. For now, fans will just have to hope that the game's quality continues to improve.

Madden NFL 21 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing Madden NFL 21? Did you encounter the bug before EA's latest patch? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!