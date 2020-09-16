Madden NFL 21 September 26 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Madden NFL 21 update is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, alongside the official patch notes. Unfortunately, if you're looking forward to a big update with new content and a host of changes, this latest "title update" isn't that. In fact, its patch notes are limited to just five things, almost half of which are related to MUT Squads.

In addition to MUT Squads, the update addresses the visual bug that was causing issues with the uniforms of players. It also addressed the big problem plaguing players on Origin that was preventing them from launching the game.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of EA:

MUT Squads: Addressed an issue when MUT Squad Roles are not being respected properly when performing certain pass plays

MUT Squads: Addressed an issue when on Fake Kick run plays the MUT Squad Roles were not being respected properly

Addressed an issue when two users on offense cannot pass the ball after a handoff on RPO Peeks and Reads

Addressed additional visual issues with player uniforms

Addressed an issue where Origin PC players would receive an error message and were unable to boot Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"It's no secret that EA's Madden NFL franchise has had a monopoly on football video games for years, even decades," reads the opening of our review of the game. "If you love football, you play Madden, and there's not really another choice. Unfortunately for gamers, EA has seemingly taken advantage of that fact as of late, churning out a near-carbon copy of the same game every fall, just with new players and ratings. The lack of changes has been infuriating, to say the least, especially when there isn't another option on the market. This year, at least, the folks at EA are finally listening. Madden NFL 21 is a long-overdue upgrade."