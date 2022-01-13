Madden NFL 22 x Nickelodeon is Back With Rugrats and Ninja Turtles

In January 2021, EA Sports and Nickelodeon offered a surprising crossover between Madden NFL 21 and SpongeBob SquarePants, just in time for the NFL playoffs. This year, Madden NFL 2022 is revisiting the concept, but this time around, two other Nickelodeon properties will take the spotlight: Rugrats and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The tie-in was revealed today via the official Madden Twitter account, and is set to begin on January 14th. Unfortunately, there have been no further details revealed about the promotion just yet, but Madden fans can definitely expect things to get a bit more colorful on Friday!

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

During last year’s crossover, players could check out a SpongeBob-inspired Reef-Top location in The Yard. By completing challenges, players could unlock exclusive gear based on the series. There were also new modes for the game, such as The Flying Dutchman’s Ghostly Grab, Sandy’s Rocket Arm Rally, and The Goo Lagoon Bowl. It’s a safe bet this year’s promotion will offer something similar, but it’s hard to say just how different this year’s theme will be. We could see last year’s modes slightly altered to reflect the different properties, or we could see new ones altogether. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say for certain.

Some Madden fans have already voiced frustration that EA is focusing on crossover content, rather than fixing other issues related to the game. This crossover won’t change the problems that players have with Madden NFL 22, but hopefully it will prove to be a fun change of pace, regardless! Nickelodeon and the NFL have made a number of strides to get kids interested in the game of football, and this could be another gateway for younger fans.

Madden NFL 22 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

