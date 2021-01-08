Madden NFL 21 Reveals New SpongeBob "Reef-Top" Crossover Content

✖

Electronic Arts has revealed all-new SpongeBob SquarePants content for Madden NFL 21. In The Yard, players will be able to check out the new SpongeBob Reef-Top location, which features a plethora of imagery of the character, as well as Nickelodeon branding. Players can see the Krusty Krab nearby, while a SpongeBob float and the Nickelodeon balloon can be found in the air. Completing challenges in the location will allow players to unlock exclusive gear based on the series, as well as new game modes. The timing of the event seems to coincide with this weekend's NFL Wild Card game that will air simultaneously on CBS and Nickelodeon.

A trailer for the content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The SpongeBob content will feature three new modes in total: The Flying Dutchman's Ghostly Grab, Sandy's Rocket Arm Rally, and The Goo Lagoon Bowl. In The Flying Dutchman's Ghostly Grab, players will be able to jump higher, making impressive catches. Long touchdowns also result in bonus points. In Sandy's Rocket Arm Rally, players will be able to throw passes 80 yards and longer. Last but not least, The Goo Lagoon Bowl has players moving in slow motion.

While the partnership between SpongeBob and Madden certainly seems like an unusual one, the crossover content also looks pretty interesting! All of the imagery in the trailer really pops off the screen, with colors that are quite a bit brighter than the ones Madden fans are used to seeing. It's impossible to say what kind of crossover appeal there might be for fans of the character and Madden, but for those that love both, this content certainly should prove to be a bit of fun! Madden NFL 21 fans that aren't interested in this content can always check out the latest Title Update, which released in the game earlier today.

Madden NFL 21 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing Madden NFL 21? What do you think of the SpongeBob content that's been added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!