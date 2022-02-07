As it does every year, Electronic Arts has officially announced that it has predicted the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI through a simulation in the latest and greatest Madden title, Madden NFL 22. Super Bowl LVI is set to take this coming Sunday, February 13th, at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT, and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be playing at SoFi Stadium in California.According to the predicted simulation via Madden NFL 22, EA says that the Cincinnati Bengals will score its first-ever Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 24 to 21.

“In the prediction, the Bengals enter halftime down 14-7, following touchdowns by Rams running back Sony Michel and red-hot wide receiver Cooper Kupp, with Ja’Marr Chase putting up the Bengals only touchdown,” EA’s official prediction via Madden NFL 22 reads in part. “At the start of the second half, the Bengals lock up on defense with cornerback Eli Apple picking off Matthew Stafford and taking it to the house to tie the game. Joe Burrow takes the lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, but Los Angeles answers with an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown to level the game. In the final minutes, Burrow gets his team in field goal range creating another opportunity for Evan McPherson to step up and kick the winning field goal to secure a historic victory for the Bengals franchise.”

It’s worth noting that while EA makes these Madden predictions every single year, it remains a mixed bag as to whether they play out like the simulation. Last year, for example, Madden NFL 21 predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 37 to 27. In reality, however, the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs, 31 to 9.

As noted above, Super Bowl LVI is set to take this coming Sunday, February 13th, at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be playing at SoFi Stadium in California. As for the video game itself, Madden NFL 22 is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Madden video game right here.

