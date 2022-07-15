Madden NFL 23 Reveals New Changes to Franchise Mode

Prior to its release in the coming month, Electronic Arts has today revealed new information about the changes that will be coming to Madden NFL 23's Franchise mode. In a general sense, Franchise mode is one of the most-played aspects of Madden each and every season, which means that fans are always eager to learn more about what it will have in store. This time around with Madden NFL 23, it seems like EA is looking to address many of the biggest complaints that players have had in recent years.

Broken down in an extensive new video, EA today highlighted a number of the alterations that Madden NFL 23 will implement with Franchise. Notably, EA has overhauled the entire process involved with free agency, which means that moves in each offseason will now contain a bit more depth. Not only is the Free Agency hub getting a visual remodel, but the game will also implement new systems related to player motivations. In total, there will be a vast number of these motivations that players will now take into account when looking to sign with a team. As such, signing a player will be a bit more complex compared to past games where you could simply offer a high amount of money to get a player on your roster.

In addition to this, Franchise mode in Madden NFL 23 is going to implement a larger number of other updates. Scouting is getting refined after EA implemented a new system with the feature last year in Madden 22. Meanwhile, draft and trade logic is also getting overhauled to a significant degree. And for those obsessed with cap space management, Madden 23 is also now implementing the rollover cap, which will give you that much more flexibility when it comes to constructing your roster.

As a whole, Madden NFL 23 is set to launch next month on August 19 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. If you'd like to learn more about all of the tweaks included with Franchise this year, you can check out more on EA's website right here.