Madden NFL 23 Gets First Major Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Unveiled

To coincide with the start of the actual NFL season today, EA Sports has released the first massive post-launch update for Madden NFL 23. After launching near the end of last month, a number of Madden 23 players began reporting various problems and bugs with various aspects of the game. Luckily, it seems that EA has been quick to hear these complaints and has now pushed out a sizable patch that looks to fix many of these errors.

Available to download across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, the first major "Title Update" for Madden NFL 23 has now been pushed out. As mentioned, the patch primarily looks to solve a number of issues that have cropped up across all avenues of the game. This means that EA Sports hasn't only made tweaks to the core gameplay of Madden 23, but it has also tried to fix problems that have popped up in game modes like Ultimate Team, Franchise, The Yard, and Face of the Franchise.

While there are a number of bugs that have been squashed in this new Madden NFL 23 update, EA has also stressed that it has more improvements on the way. Sadly, many of the most frequent issues that players have been citing since release sound like they won't be rectified until the next patch for the game arrives on a future date.

"Today's Title Update primarily addresses feedback from players prior to the world wide launch, such as during Early Access," the Madden development team explained on EA's website. "Since launch, our team has been focused on new feedback coming in, and while some of that is in today's update, the majority of feedback received during the launch-window will be featured in our next update."

If you'd like to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Madden NFL 23 title update, you can find them below. Additionally, you can also play Madden 23 for yourself this coming weekend as part of a free trial that EA will be holding.

Gameplay Updates:

Tuning to pass-block 'handoff' logic to allow pass blockers to handoff rushers to adjacent pass blockers during a defensive shed move attempt when targeting a separate rusher

Fixed an issue allowing a specific shed-move to be too powerful and too frequent by user-controlled pass rushers

Fixed a run-block targeting issue where the right tackle wouldn't block the defensive end on Gun Spread Y-Slot Wk HB Base vs. specific defensive alignments

Fixed a run-block targeting issue leaving the DE unblocked on Singleback Bunch Quick Pitch vs. specific defensive alignments

Tuning to run-blocker pursuit to improve the blocking path against user-controlled defenders to better pick up user-LB's stacking behind DL's and shooting gaps

Tuning to pass-block movement to make pass blockers commit sooner to rushers moving near the line of scrimmage at the snap DEV Note : This tuning should reduce lineman from taking themselves out of position to block blitzers and provide better prediction for the movement direction of the rushers.

Tuning to improve pass-block prediction to better anticipate the direction of the rusher when coming out of their stance and/or moving very slowly

Fixed an issue allowing the TE to be assigned incorrect hot-routes after using specific pre-snap motions in Bunch formations

Tuning to reduce match-distance on 'Blow-Up Blocker' interactions for user-controlled defenders

Tuning to Ball Carrier skill-moves to reduce drastic changes in speed

Tuning to reduce fumble chance for WR's playing in the HB position DEV Note : In playbook packages where a WR is intentionally placed at the HB position, such as those found in the 49ers and Rams playbooks, the risk of fumbling was too high. Playing out of position will still carry a higher fumble chance than not, but it will no longer be as significant of a risk based on these real-life playbook packages utilizing players like 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

Fixed a rare issue causing a player to warp off the ground after a sideline catch

Tuning to Cover 4 Quarter CB's to better cover outside streak routes in Trips formations

Fixed an issue causing receivers to sometimes step out of the back of the end zone while running their routes, leading to illegal touching penalties

Tuning to give elite receivers more separation vs. defensive backs in man-press

Tuning to better conserve momentum of WRs during mid-air collisions with defensive backs

Fixed an issue allowing HB wheel routes to beat Cover 1/Man Coverage too frequently

Tuning to reduce the catch-chance on tipped passes

Tuning to make the AI QB's target user-controlled CB's & LB's more often in Face of the Franchise player-locked gameplay

Variety of animation updates for first-down celebrations pointing in incorrect directions

Updated nickel alignment position in Nickel and Dime Cover 2 Man plays vs. bunch formations

Updated the Detroit Lions NFL Live Playbook to be a 4-3 Defense book, and added three 4-3 formations to the Lions default defense book.

Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue where user-to-user trades in online leagues were not working

Fixed an issue where CPU teams were not correctly using the franchise tag DEV Note : While significantly improved, there will be rare instances where players right below what is perceived as "Elite" will be tagged.

Tuned QB Simulation Stats to reduce the number of plays run in games to lower overall player and team stats league wide

Tuned QB Regression DEV Note : We noticed that as seasons progressed, there would be far too many highly rated QB's across the league when compared to the base rosters. To combat this we slightly increased QB regression as they get older. This paired with the QB Sim Stats tuning should result in a distribution similar to base rosters as you get deeper into Franchise.

Tuned Contract Acceptance Factors/Rates DEV Note : This tune was to address some edge case exploits; this should not have a major impact on Re-Sign or Free Agency in general.

Fixed an issue where the Free Agency offer bars were displaying out of order

Fixed an issue where sections of the Free Agency offer bars would sometimes appear white

Fixed an issue where the Free Agency offer bars would sometimes not display after offering a contract

Fixed an issue where the front-end difficulty wasn't carrying over into Franchise

Fixed an issue where news stories were incorrectly referencing injuries suffered during practice as season-ending injuries

Fixed an issue where injured players were sometimes being included in trade packages

Fixed an issue where completed goals were appearing as incomplete

Fixed an issue where the reorder pop-up would stay on screen after reordering prospects on your favorites list

Fixed a crash when attempting to withdraw an offer during Re-Sign

Fixed an issue where the background would turn gray when navigating menus, rather than the team color

Fixed an issue where long user names were overlapping in the score ticker

Added text to player card for player's with no tags

Fixed an issue with Snapshots where it would default to Week 1 rather than the current week

Fixed an issue where users were unable to sim past the 2051 Pro Bowl

Fixed an issue where if a commissioner advanced the week at the same time as a user joined, the commissioner would be locked out and the newly joined user would be able to advance the league

Fixed an issue causing Kansas City Chiefs assets to appear in the 'QB Check In' scenario after a Fantasy Draft.

Face of the Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue causing duplicate versions of a coach to appear in a practice drill via Side Activities.

Fixed an issue causing duplicate helmets to appear in practice drills via Side Activities.

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing text message scenarios from appearing in the 'Leadership' Side Activity scenario.

Fixed a rare issue causing the apartment environment to appear inside of the team facility scenario.

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing the Level Up animation from showing the correct level in the flow when exiting a game.

Fixed an issue showing weekly goals under the incorrect difficulty tag for the Wide Receiver position.

Fixed a rare issue causing the avatar to reset to default visual settings after starting a second save file.

Fixed an issue preventing REP from updating on the Level widget after exiting Side Activities.

Fixed an issue causing the FOTF League menu to appear over the Main Menu after a long soak.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing drive goals to not appear in the correct state in the Super Sim screen.

General Stability improvements

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Rewards earned from completed Objectives in a Field Pass will now continue to appear in the UI rather than disappearing.

Addressed issue where the wrong art would visually display in the Field Pass rewards track.

Background art for Ultimate Challenges should now be displayed.

Numerous fixes when trying to Compare items.

Using "Reset all Filters" will now clear out "Search by Name"

Addressed issue where the focus state inside the Field Pass would show incorrectly when tabbing through categories.

Numerous alignment, scaling, font, and other misc. UI fixes.

Numerous improvements to overall stability.

The Yard Updates:

Fixed a rare issue causing users to be removed from online games for excessive delay incorrectly in Yard games

NFL Authenticity Updates:

Lots of new content here for the start of the season and happy to share the following updates!

Uniform degradation improvements for Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue causing the Bengals field art to be flipped

Updated Bears field art

Updated colors on both Lions pants

Updated logos and art for Patriots Current Alternate Classic uniform set

Added the following new Alternate Helmets: Texans Saints Bears Cardinals Bengals Panthers Giants DEV Note : The 3 remaining teams that have new alternate helmets, the Cowboys, Jets and Eagles, will be included in an upcoming Title Update.

Vicis Zero 2 and Vicis Trench helmets and Facemasks added

Added the following player likeness heads/faces: Travon Walker | Jacksonville Jaguars – OLB Derek Stingley Jr | Houston Texans – CB Ahmad Gardner | New York Jets – CB Kayvon Thibodeaux | New York Giants – OLB Ikem Ekwonu | Carolina Panthers – OT Evan Neal | New York Giants – RT Drake London | Atlanta Falcons – WR Charles Cross | Seattle Seahawks – LT Chris Olave | New Orleans Saints – WR Quay Walker | Green Bay Packers – MLB Kaiir Elam | Buffalo Bills – CB Tyler Smith | Dallas Cowboys – OT Tyler Linderbaum | Baltimore Ravens – C Jermaine Johnson | New York Jets – DE Devin Lloyd | Jacksonville Jaguars – MLB Devonte Wyatt | Green Bay Packers – DE Cole Strange | New England Patriots – G George Karlaftis | Kansas City Chiefs – DE Daxton Hill | Cincinnati Bengals – S Lewis Cine | Minnesota Vikings – S Christian Watson | Green Bay Packers – WR Zion Johnson | Los Angeles Chargers – G Kyle Hamilton | Baltimore Ravens – S Jameson Williams | Detroit Lions – WR Jordan Davis | Philadelphia Eagles – DT



Music:

2 new music tracks dropped! Cordae & Hit-Boy – CHECKMATE Money Man, Babyface Ray, Key Glock feat. BLEU – NO LIMIT



Presentation and UI Updates: