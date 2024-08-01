Madden NFL 25 Announces Travis Kelce as a Five-Time 99 Club Member

“Ratings Week” rolls on for Madden NFL 25. Developer Electronic Arts has slowly been rolling out the ratings for every player in this year’s version of the long-running football franchise. That also means fans have learned which players are getting the highly desired 99 Club membership. So far, EA has announced three players for the 99 Club, and today’s ratings reveal isn’t any different. For a position record fifth time, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has achieved a 99 rating in Madden NFL 25.

That wasn’t overly surprising news when EA made the reveal. After all, Kelce has received the mark four times already and his team is coming off of a Super Bowl victory. While Kelce is getting up there in age, he did still catch nearly 100 balls last year and rack up almost 1,000 yards. Not bad for a guy who has been doing this professionally since 2013. Alongside the full tight end reveal, Madden 25 dropped its cornerback ratings. New York Jets superstar Sauce Gardner leads the pack at that position. Below, you’ll find the full rundown on the Top 10 tight ends and cornerbacks in Madden NFL 25:

Top 10 Tight Ends

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) – 99 OVR George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) – 97 OVR Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 OVR T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings) – 91 OVR David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) – 90 OVR Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 OVR Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions) – 86 OVR Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) – 85 OVR Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans) – 84 OVR Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears) – 83 OVR

Top 10 Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) – 97 OVR Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins) – 96 OVR Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) – 95 OVR Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) – 93 OVR L’Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans) – 92 OVR Charvaius Ward (San Francisco 49ers) – 91 OVR Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) – 91 OVR Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) – 90 OVR Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs) – 90 OVR Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints) – 90 OVR

Madden NFL 25 will continue dropping ratings throughout the week, potentially revealing more members of this year’s 99 Club. Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.