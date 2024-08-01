Madden NFL 25 Announces Travis Kelce as a Five-Time 99 Club Member

“Ratings Week” rolls on for Madden NFL 25. Developer Electronic Arts has slowly been rolling out the ratings for every player in this year’s version of the long-running football franchise. That also means fans have learned which players are getting the highly desired 99 Club membership. So far, EA has announced three players for the 99 Club, and today’s ratings reveal isn’t any different. For a position record fifth time, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has achieved a 99 rating in Madden NFL 25.
That wasn’t overly surprising news when EA made the reveal. After all, Kelce has received the mark four times already and his team is coming off of a Super Bowl victory. While Kelce is getting up there in age, he did still catch nearly 100 balls last year and rack up almost 1,000 yards. Not bad for a guy who has been doing this professionally since 2013. Alongside the full tight end reveal, Madden 25 dropped its cornerback ratings. New York Jets superstar Sauce Gardner leads the pack at that position. Below, you’ll find the full rundown on the Top 10 tight ends and cornerbacks in Madden NFL 25:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Top 10 Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) – 99 OVR
- George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) – 97 OVR
- Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 OVR
- T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings) – 91 OVR
- David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) – 90 OVR
- Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 OVR
- Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions) – 86 OVR
- Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) – 85 OVR
- Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans) – 84 OVR
- Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears) – 83 OVR
Top 10 Cornerbacks
- Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) – 97 OVR
- Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins) – 96 OVR
- Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) – 95 OVR
- Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) – 93 OVR
- L’Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans) – 92 OVR
- Charvaius Ward (San Francisco 49ers) – 91 OVR
- Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) – 91 OVR
- Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) – 90 OVR
- Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs) – 90 OVR
- Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints) – 90 OVR
Madden NFL 25 will continue dropping ratings throughout the week, potentially revealing more members of this year’s 99 Club. Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.