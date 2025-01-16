Nintendo Switch 2 Star Wars Game Leaked Ahead of Reveal

A Nintendo Switch 2 Star Wars game has potentially been leaked ahead of the reveal of the new Nintendo console. According to a plethora of rumors and reports — from credible and dubious sources alike — the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be formally and officially announced on January 16. Before this, another Nintendo Switch 2 game has been outed ahead of its own official announcement, and this time the leaked Nintendo Switch 2 game is going to be of interest to Star Wars fans.

The newly leaked Nintendo Switch 2 game is unfortunately not a brand new Star Wars game in development for Nintendo Switch 2. There could be a new Star Wars game in development for the Nintendo console, however, this is not what is presented in the latest leak.

The new, and unofficial, intel comes the way of Daniel Camilo, a GamesIndustry writer, as well as publishing and gaming consultant in the industry. According to Camilo, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether it will be a launch game, a release window game, or a launch year game, Camilo does not specify. To this end, it is possible the port could be 2026 or beyond, but this seems unlikely.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it came out back in 2023 via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It never came to Nintendo Switch, but it did oddly enough come to PS4 and Xbox One last year. And now it’s reportedly being lined up for the Nintendo Switch 2. It is possible it could be coming to both generation of Nintendo consoles, but Camilo only mentions the Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. While this is not an anonymous 4chan leak or from Chinese forum boards, this information does come from a source with little to no track record of leaks to back up the claim. This doesn’t rule it out, but it’s worth taking into consideration.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Upon release, it garnered an 85 on Metacritic and sold appreciably. Further, it is set to get its own follow up, though this third game in Star Wars Jedi trilogy has yet to be formally announced.

Speaking of EA, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity, nor has Nintendo. We do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the Nintendo Switch 2 — including the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.