New Sims Remasters Possibly Leaked by EA

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of The Sims franchise, and it seems fans could have some things to look forward to this year. A user on the MySims subreddit has seemingly uncovered listings on EA’s website for a pair of unannounced games. The games in question are the “MySims Action Bundle” and “MySims Beacon Bay.” As of this writing, these listings are unconfirmed, and it’s hard to say how trustworthy of a source this might be. However, fans are speculating about what games these could include, and how soon we might expect to see an official announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, most fans seem to agree that the Action Bundle might contain MySims Agents and MySims Heroes. That would seem to fit well with the description, but it’s impossible to say for certain. Beacon Bay is a bigger question mark. The name Beacon Bay was used in the Nintendo DS version of The Sims 3. In that era, EA used to release unique versions of The Sims games on handheld platforms, and Beacon Bay only appeared in that specific game. It’s possible this could be something completely new, but with some kind of connection to the elements introduced in that Sims game. For now, there’s no way of knowing!

mysims returned on nintendo switch in 2024

The MySims: Cozy Bundle was released on Nintendo Switch last year, offering remasters of the first two games in the Sims spin-off series: MySims and MySims: Kingdom. The bundle seemed to be pretty successful, so it’s not surprising that EA might be planning to bring more games in the series to modern platforms. It could also be a way to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise.

Until we get official word from EA, readers should take this with a grain of salt. While the rumor of more MySims games getting remasters seems very possible, it’s difficult to say how legitimate the sourcing might be on this one. The leak of these games was shared to Reddit by a fairly new poster, which is always something that raises red flags with moderators. However, the poster did share some video evidence of their discovery on the EA website, and some posters have opined that would be hard to fake.

RELATED: The Sims 4 Has the Weakest Neighborhood Set-Up in the Series

The MySims: Cozy Bundle was first announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation last year. The company has historically held Nintendo Direct presentations in the month of February, and fans of The Sims are wondering if these new games might be revealed in a presentation next month. Nintendo has yet to announce a Direct (outside the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation in April), so it’s hard to say for certain. If EA really does have more of these remasters on the way, hopefully we’ll get more information in the near future.

Would you like to see more MySims games on modern platforms like Switch and PC? Do you think we’ll see these games announced soon? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!