Made in Abyss Game Gets Trailer, Release Window

The previously announced Made in Abyss video game, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, will officially release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Fall 2022 in North America and Europe, Spike Chunsoft announced today. The upcoming anime video game, which is the first for the series, also released a new trailer showcasing exactly what players can expect from the title.

Notably, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will allow players to play through the story of the anime in order to learn the ropes, but there is also an all-new original story supervised by Made in Abyss series author Akihito Tsukushi. Additionally, event scenes in the video game are fully voiced by the cast of the anime, which means that Riko and Reg will sound like Riko and Reg. You can check out the new trailer for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness for yourself below:

“Another story takes place many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss,” the announcement’s description of the original story reads. “The world’s sole remaining, unconquered chasm, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born…and disappear. Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss and aim for the bottom of the netherworld. The story about to be told is of the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider in the Abyss.”

As noted above, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall 2022. The second season of the Made in Abyss anime is also coming this year and is set to debut in July. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Made in Abyss in general right here.

