Here’s What Mads Mikkelsen Would Look Like As Smoke In ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

BossLogic just really likes Mads Mikkelsen, and who could blame him? The actor is awesome, he’s talented, and he’s just got good vibes all around. He’s also a total badass which is why the artist re-imagined what the actor would like like as Smoke in Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the MK Kollective showcase.

View this post on Instagram Smoke – @theofficialmads #MK11 #MKKollective @noobde A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Feb 1, 2019 at 8:54pm PST

This is only the latest from Bosslogic with even more creative takes on gaming characters found over on his Instagram right here. Personally, I’m rooting for a Commander Shepard from Mass Effect – but that could just be me. He’s also no stranger to incredible Mortal Kombat revisions, which you can see even more of here.

As mentioned, it’s also not the first time he’s put Mads in a different kind of role:

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. To learn more about the upcoming fighter, take a look at a snippet of the Steam listing as to what we have to forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on Mads as Smoke? Have any other actors you’d like to see get the Mortal Kombat 11 treatment? Dream movie castings? Let us have ’em and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!