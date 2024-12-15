Mafia: The Old Country Confirms a Major Change to the Series

Mafia: The Old Country is set to release worldwide sometime in summer 2025 via the PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And when it does, it will be with a major change to the series. The new Mafia game is set to take players out of 20th century United States and bring them to 20th century Italy. And alongside this, there is also an engine change.

Previous Mafia games have run on a proprietary engine unique to it. This is a big reason why they feel a bit unique compared to other open world games because the toolset they use is unique. When Mafia: The Old Country releases though it is going to feel and look like an Unreal Engine 5 game because that is the engine it will be using. Why developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K have made this change, they don’t say, but it is likely to streamline development.

While having to license Unreal Engine 5 is not cheap, it is easier to onboard new developers who would previously have to learn a unique toolset. Further, support is easier because of the vast resources available to those that license Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 produces some impressive visuals, but it has had some performance issues. Particularly, a lot of frame rate issues. It remains to be seen how Mafia: The Old Country will run on it.

Mafia: The Old Country is set to release worldwide sometime during the summer of 2025. Below, you can read more about it:

“Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.”

The game’s official description continues: “Enzo’s story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars. Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily’s hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi’s crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family’s code of honor, with all the power and hardship it entails. He must never forget this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.”